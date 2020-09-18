BLUEFIELD, Va. — A Bluefield, Va., doctor pleaded guilty Thursday to sexual crimes committed while working at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Beckley.
According to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Justice, Jonathan Yates, 51, was previously indicted on five counts of depriving veterans of their civil rights under color of law and two counts of abusive sexual contact.
The plea was entered before U.S. District Judge Frank W. Volk, the announcement said, and Yates admitted that he rubbed the genitals of two veterans, and digitally penetrated a third veteran’s rectum, under the guise of legitimate medicine, when in fact he acted without a legitimate medical purpose.
According to the criminal complaint filed in April, Yates examined a male patient identified as Veteran 1 while working in February 2019 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Beckley. During this examination, Yates caused Veteran 1 severe pain and numbness, and temporarily incapacitated him by cracking his neck after Veteran 1 had explicitly requested Yates not to do so.
While Veteran 1 was incapacitated, Yates sexually molested Veteran 1, according to the complaint. This conduct, performed while Yates was acting under color of law in his capacity as a federal employee at the VAMC, deprived Veteran 1 of his constitutional right to bodily integrity.
This conduct, performed while Yates was acting under color of law in his capacity as a VA physician and a federal employee, deprived the veterans of their constitutional right to bodily integrity and caused them pain. According to the plea documents, the veterans had sought treatment from Yates to manage chronic pain through osteopathic manipulative therapy.
“This doctor abused his position of trust by preying on veterans who came to him for medical treatment,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division in the announcement. “As this prosecution demonstrates, he will now be held accountable for using his position as a VA physician to deceive and molest his patients.”
“By virtue of today’s plea agreement, Yates stands convicted of heinous criminal acts committed against military veterans who served our country honorably and with great sacrifice,” said U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart for the Southern District of West Virginia. “Throughout this matter, from the commencement of this investigation to today’s plea, our focus has been on seeking justice for these veterans by holding Yates accountable for these terrible acts.”
“What occurred at the Beckley VA Medical Center is particularly despicable because this abuse was at the hands of a doctor who was entrusted with providing compassionate and supportive care to veterans,” said VA Inspector General Michael J. Missal. “The result today was due to the tireless and dedicated efforts of the VA OIG investigators and our law enforcement partners. This doctor will no longer be able to prey on the trust of those who have dedicated their lives in service to our nation.”
Yates is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 4, 2021. He faces a statutory maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.
Sen. Joe Manchin, who had been pushing for justice in the case, released the following statement on Yates pleading guilty.
“Today’s hearing is an important step towards justice for those veterans who were sexually assaulted by Dr. Johnathan Yates during their visits to the Beckley VAMC,” he said. “My heart goes out to those affected by his disgusting actions and I hope him pleading guilty brings peace of mind and some sense of closure to our Veterans, their families, and loved ones. It is unacceptable that these atrocious actions ever occurred. Our Veterans deserve world class healthcare and should never have to question their safety with a healthcare provider. As a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, I will not stop pushing the VA until we determine how these criminal actions were allowed to continue for so long and ensure it will never happen again,.”
The case was investigated by the FBI, the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, and the VA Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Special Litigation Counsel Samantha Trepel and Trial Attorney Kyle Boynton of the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg McVey of the Southern District of West Virginia, and Assistant Chief Kilby MacFadden of the Fraud Section of the U.S. Department of Justice.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
