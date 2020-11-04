BLUEFIELD, Va — Races for mayor and for town council were on the ballot Tuesday for the Town of Bluefield, Va.
Candidates running to become the next mayor of the Town of Bluefield, Va. included Donald Scott Linkous or James Jarrod Bailey.
Unofficial results listed Tuesday evening by the Virginia Department of Elections after both precincts reported in showed Linkous with 1,352 votes and Bailey with 973 votes. There were 23 write-in votes.
Candidates running for three seats on the Bluefield, Va. Town Council included Charles E. “Chuck” Presley, Jr.; Richard A. “Rick” Holman Jr.; and Ron D. Holt II.
Unofficial results Tuesday night from the Virginia Department of Elections showed Presley with 1,797 votes, Holman with 1,287 votes and Ron D. Holt II had 1,361 votes. There were 128 write-in votes.
