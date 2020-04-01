By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD, Va. — The town of Bluefield, Va. has announced that it is in the process of closing several parks due to the current COVID-19 emergency.
In a statement, the town said the West Graham Park, Pinehill Park and Warhawk Park are all being closed.
The statement said the Graham Recreation Park and Lotito Park (also known as city park) would remain open to the public. However, the use of any equipment, including the basketball goals, are restricted until further notice.
The statement goes on to say that playground facilities also will be restricted until further notice. Furthermore, the use of the facilities will be limited to 10 or fewer at any time. Those who utilize the hiking and walking trails must also maintain social distancing.
The statement adds that outdoor recreation shelters, grills and pavilions, and picnic facilities owned by the town are closed to the public as well.
