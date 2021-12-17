BLUEFIELD, Va. — The public is being invited to the 2021 Bluefield, Va., Christmas Parade to be held at noon this Saturday, and there is still time to join the parade. “The parade is fun for kids of all ages and with your help, we can make this year’s parade the best one yet. You can join the parade by entering a float, vehicle, car, choir, band, etc., said Town Clerk Kim Hernandez. “We will take entries up until the last minute,” she said Thursday. “In the past, we’ve had people just show up.” There is no entry fee to join the parade unless the entrants want to enter the float contest. The rules for the float contest are as follows: • Entrants must pay an entry fee of $15 (non-refundable). If paying by check, make it payable to Town of Bluefield. Write “Christmas Parade” on the memo line. • Decorate Christmas floats according to the theme “Characters of Christmas”. Entrants may use a flatbed, trailer, etc. to create a float. Prizes for the winners of the float contest are: • First Place — $300; Second Place — $200; and Third Place — $150. • Lineup will begin in Aarons/Family Dollar parking lot at 11 a.m. People with floats wishing to be judged in the contest must be in line and have their floats fully decorated by 11:20 a.m. The judging of the floats will be at 11:30 a.m. Winners will be announced before the parade begins. People are asked not to use a Santa Claus in their entries. People with questions can contact Kim Hernandez at 276-322-4626 or clerk@bluefieldva.org to email her. Hernandez said about 50 entries had signed up for Saturday’s parade. The parade will begin near the Hardee’s in Bluefield, Va. and conclude downtown at Jack Asbury Square. — Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
