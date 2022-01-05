BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield University outlined COVID-19 protocols and guidelines Tuesday as the institution prepared to welcome students back to campus for the 2022 spring semester.
With the rising number of COVID-19 cases locally and nationally, Bluefield University will begin its spring semester remotely starting Jan. 10 with in-person classes resuming on Tuesday, Jan. 18, university officials said.
All members of the campus community will be required to receive and submit a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus, university officials stated. All traditional students will be assigned a day and time to return to campus for COVID-19 testing. Information regarding the required COVID-19 tests will be sent to students and employees.
Masks will be required for all members of the campus community to help slow the spread of the virus during the beginning weeks of the semester. This includes classrooms, public spaces and when in the presence of other individuals, according to the university’s announcement. Faculty and staff remain under the governor’s mask mandate in place.
All members of the campus community are being encouraged to receive their booster or initial vaccine shots.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
