BLUEFIELD, Va. — In a plan to handle the impact of the pandemic, Bluefield University has initiated several moves, including eliminating some academic programs.
President David Olive said in an announcement the changes result from the university’s Board of Trustees spring meeting
Board members established a $19.5 million operating budget for 2022-23 and also approved a new tuition plan for Virginia students, several faculty promotions, and appointed a Task Force to review the University’s programs and operations.
On May 26, the board approved the closure of low-enrolled, low-graduation programs to future students. Current students in these programs will be taught out through graduation by discipline-credentialed full-time or part-time faculty.
“Our University budget is reliant on several variables,” Olive said. “This year’s work to craft a budget has been more challenging. This is due to certain variables being impacted by items such as the COVID pandemic’s further-reaching effects. It is no secret the university, along with businesses across the county, have had to work extra hard to maintain balanced budgets and pivot to meet the demands of the marketplace during this time.”
Programs closed include the Art, Art Business, History, Math, and Math Education majors as well as the Modern Languages Department, the General Music Major with a Concentration in Applied Voice, Theatre as a major, and the Health/Physical Education Endorsement.
However, Olive said that, as required per the university’s accreditation through the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), current students presently enrolled in closed programs will continue in their program at Bluefield University through their graduation in what is commonly referred to as a “teach-out.”
While certain majors will be closed, the institution will provide future students the opportunity to engage in similar and/or retooled degree programs created by the university faculty, he said. This transition will also better position the institution with future resources for new degree programs.
Olive also said the theater program will continue to operate as a “co-curricular activity including the Bluefield Youth Theater.”
“While these decisions have been difficult to make, let me be clear,” Olive said. “The institution is in no jeopardy of closing as has been incorrectly rumored through this process. On the contrary, the institution is taking steps to adjust its operations and continue the development of highly sought-after, career-ready degree programs. With our collaborative partnerships with VCOM (Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine) and the Appalachian College of Pharmacy, we have a bright future as we enter the next 100 years of Christian higher education.”
A Commonwealth Connection tuition plan was also created during the board’s spring meeting.
Crafted as an expansion of the institution’s Pathways tuition program for students from the local community, students will now have the option of paying a flat tuition rate, Olive said. Students eligible for the Pathways tuition rate are given a flat rate of $13,600. Students must have a 3.0 GPA to qualify and reside in one of the following counties: Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Floyd, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Pulaski, Russell, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wythe in Virginia ; and McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming in West Virginia.
Students eligible for the Commonwealth Connection tuition rate are given a flat rate of $15,000, must have a 3.0 GPA, and be a resident of Virginia. A majority, if not all, of each tuition rate may be covered by the Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant (VTAG), Pell grant funding, outside scholarship assistance, and other identified funding sources. Students qualifying for in the Pathways program are also eligible for reduced room and board rates.
“We realize that the affordability of higher education continues to be a kitchen table conversation for many families,” Olive said. “We have crafted our two best tuition models to serve those we were founded to serve 100 years ago both here in our local region of Southwest Virginia and Southern West Virginia, alongside the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
Olive said that in budget presentations, university officials cited multi-year effects created from periods of lowered enrollment in both online and on-campus programs during the pandemic now coming to full impact.
Initial shortfalls were softened by the assistance of federal funds through programs, such as the CARES Act and the Employee Retention Credit, he said, and “these effects are being realized through the traditional four-year enrollment cycle as larger classes of students graduate and natural attrition takes place from year to year leaving behind smaller enrolled classes of students retained.”
However, projections demonstrated a positive note with an enrollment of new on-campus students returning to pre-pandemic levels for the 2022-2023 academic year, he said, and work will continue to further enhance online program enrollments through curricular revision.
The board appointed the Task Force “to provide a holistic review of the university’s programs and operations to ensure the institution is well-positioned for the future.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
