BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield University will extend its remote learning for one additional week as it continues to test campus community members, the institution’s officials announced Thursday.
Bluefield University (BU) started the 2022 spring semester through remote learning on Monday with plans to return to in-person instruction on Jan. 18. However, due to rising COVID-19 cases at the local and national level, the university will continue remote learning for an additional week with in-person instruction resuming on Monday, Jan. 24, BU officials said. This will allow the university’s staff to continue testing all campus community members before a full return to in-person learning and campus activities.
“It is a similar process to boarding a flight,” said Dr. Joshua Arnold, Vice President for Student Development. “We are on boarding identified groups of students at specific times running tests on everyone.”
Last week, Bluefield University updated its guidelines and protocols for a safe return to campus, university officials said. All members of the campus community are required to receive and submit a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus. All traditional students have been assigned a day and time to return to campus for COVID-19 testing. Should an individual test positive, the institution’s quarantine protocols engage with entrance to on-campus living allowed after a negative test. A negative test result allows students to immediately enter campus living and activity.
Information regarding the required COVID-19 tests and check-in has been sent to BU students and employees. All members of the campus community are strongly encouraged to receive their booster or initial vaccine shots.
“We are very optimistic that following this initial process to return to campus life that the remainder of this semester will be fruitful as we return to living and learning together in community,” Arnold said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.