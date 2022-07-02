BLUEFIELD, Va. – Bluefield University has released its President’s and Dean’s lists for the spring 2022 academic semester.
President’s List:
Alyssa Asbury, Cianna Carter, Timothy Gasperson, Abigail Gasperson, Macy McBride, Benjamin Meade, Laurel Romano, Ethan Stinson, Alexandra Stout, and Jocilyn Thompson, all of Bluefield, Va.; Brandi Christian, Bert Combs, Brandon Shields, and Jaime Vest, all of Princeton; Brian Fisher, Carolyn Moss, and William Mullins, all of Tazewell, Va.; Abigail McComas of Bluefield, W.Va.; Noah Jennings of Lindside, W.Va.; John Keene of Pounding Mill, Va.; Faith Lamberth of Pembroke, Va.; Jaala Maurer of Bland, Va.; Isaiah Rife of Bishop, Va.; and Brittany Shortridge Pounding Mill, Va.
Dean’s List:
Julia Atkins, Pembroke, Va.; Kaimen Beavers, Laken Chronister, Lillian Comer, Trev z, Nathan Mounts, Joshua Nelson, Madison Sandifer, Ethan Stout, Garrett Wright, and Grant Wright, all of Bluefield, Va.; Melody Blackwell, Jacob Brooks, Chelsea Lester, Charles Lowe, Alexis Smith, all of Bluefield, W.Va.; Matthew Blankenship, Jessica Street, and Tanner Wimmer, all of Tazewell, Va.; Kristie Breedlove, Carrie Sutherland, Connor Vencill, Darrell Wess, all of Pounding Mill, Va.; Miranda Brewster and Madalyn Holdren of Bastian, Va.; Samantha Brown, Keirstan Farmer, Sydney Horton, and Carson Richardson of Richlands, Va.; Devan Justice and Kyle Neal of Princeton; Patrick Fisher of Wise, Va.; Jonathan Hurley of Grundy, Va.; April Kish of Lashmeet; Emilea May of Maxie, Va.; Katherine Smith of Bland, Va.; Payton Smith of Cedar Bluff, Va.; Paige Spade of Pearisburg, Va.; Adam Stafford of Bramwell; Hali Thorne of Rich Creek, Va.; and Morgan Wylie of Gap Mills.
Hannah Jones of Athens, anna Meadows of Bland, VA, and Caroline Malachowsky of Tazewell, VA were named to the Dean’s List at William & Mary
Braxton Sigmon of Princeton earned President’s List at Coastal Caroline University
