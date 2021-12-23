BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Union Mission is being offered $250,000 from the balance left in the CARES Act.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Thursday morning during his pandemic briefing as he detailed how the state will distribute the remaining $122 million that is left from the $1.25 billion CARES Act funding given to the state from the federal government last year.
Several other missions around the state will also receive the same as Bluefield to help provide services to the needy.
Craig Hammond, director of the Bluefield Union Mission, said it is a “very nice gesture” by the state and it’s the first time the mission has ever been offered government funding.
“We have a 90-year tradition of relying on God and His people for our resources,” he said. “This is new to us.”
Hammond said the news will be presented to the Mission’s Board of Directors and the board will make decisions regarding the money.
