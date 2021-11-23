BLUEFIELD — A dazzling princess of lights, glowing walkways, a musical Christmas tree, gingerbread men and the opportunity to share Christmas wishes with Santa Claus came Monday evening to downtown Bluefield.
In September, the City of Bluefield was designated as West Virginia’s Christmas City. The season kicked off in downtown Bluefield when a Christmas tree inspired by holiday exhibits at Dollywood was officially lit. Soon the more than 300 people attending the event were hearing Christmas songs and seeing light shows to go with them.
Visitors immediately saw how there were more holiday displays in the downtown green space adjacent to Princeton Avenue and Raleigh Street.
“There sure are,” said Leah Hesse of Bluefield. “We were really surprised to see all of this. We love the Holiday of Lights, but this is nice since the kids can be up close and in person with the displays.”
There are gingerbread men and a gingerbread house, two glowing Christmas light trees, illuminated walkways and a princess of dazzling white lights. Families were soon posing by the new displays and shooting pictures.
Pamela Jefferies of Bluefield and her family took turns getting pictures under the illuminated walkways. Her nephew, Karson Perry, had just finished singing with other students who performed at the ceremony.
“I think it’s beautiful,” Jefferies said. “I think they’ve done a tremendous job. I love the princess and the walkway here that’s all lit up.”
Most of the new displays were constructed locally.
“The city workers made most of this,” Mayor Ron Martin said.
Lotito Park is filled with Holiday of Lights displays that will be activated Thanksgiving evening, so the decision was made to bring more light displays downtown. While people visiting the Holiday of Lights drive through the park to enjoy the displays, downtown visitors can interact with the displays there.
“That was the idea,” Martin said.
Families were soon lining up so their children could meet Santa Claus. Bluefield will be hosting its Hometown Christmas Festival from Dec. 11 to 17 in the downtown. Besides the musical tree, new displays and Santa Claus, there will be a holiday market with craft vendors and more at the former Big Whiskey BBQ, according to City Ambassador Marie Blackwell. Goins Market will be selling Christmas trees, and there will be contests such as an Ugly Sweater Contest and a Dog Costume Contest.
