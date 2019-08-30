BLUEFIELD — A routine traffic stop in Bluefield Thursday led to an arrest involving drugs, guns and thousands of dollars in cash, officials said.
While on patrol on Route 52, Bluefield Police Department Sgt. B.W. Copenhaver and K-9 unit Thor conducted a traffic stop on a red, Chevrolet truck driven by Malik Craighead of Bluefield, according to a press release from the department.
During the stop, Copenhaver and Thor found 20 pounds of marijuana, two firearms and $6,800 in U.S. currency, the release stated.
Craighead was subsequently charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
“He was transported to Bluefield city jail and processed according to department policies,” according to the press release.
The Bluefield Police Department expressed thanks to West Virginia State Police Cpl. A.S. Reed, Sr. Trooper D.B. Whited and Trooper J.L. Wood for their assistance in the arrest.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.
