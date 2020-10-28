BLUEFIELD — A “substantive” announcement related to the Grant Street Bridge may be made this week.
Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin said at the City Board meeting Tuesday that he is hoping the city and residents can finally move forward with a solution to the bridge, which has been closed since June 2019.
“We will have something substantive to announce later this week or the first part of next week,” he said. “We are hoping we can wrap things up this week so we can all move forward.”
Martin was referring to movement on the bridge after the city received a letter from Norfolk Southern Corporation on Sunday.
In that letter, NS said it accepts financial responsibility to help reopen the bridge, but only to the degree it can be repaired, not replaced, which would be a more significant cost.
The bridge was opened in 1941 and is owned by NS, which has been responsible for the upkeep of the superstructure while the city maintains the deck and road service work. An agreement between NS and the city was signed in 1940.
“Norfolk Southern shares the desire of the community to restore access between the downtown commercial district and North Side and East End neighborhoods, and we stand ready to contribute the funds to fulfill our maintenance obligations to help repair the Grant Street Bridge,” said Darrell Wilson, Norfolk Southern’s assistant vice president government relations, in the letter.
Wilson said NS analyzed two alternatives to repairing it – a replacement bridge and another road to Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge – but concluded that alternatives “beyond the scope of rehabilitating the existing structure would require substantially longer development times.”
“We also note that Norfolk Southern has no contractual obligations under the 1940 maintenance agreement to build a new bridge or to construct additional access roads for the City,” he said.
Wilson said that after discussions with the city and the basic agreement of responsibility that has been in place, NS has “no obligation to participate in the construction of any new, publicly-owned access road or a new bridge.”
Martin said Tuesday that the city has had “numerous discussions over a period of two weeks” with NS prior to the letter.
“I feel like we have made some very good progress,” he said. “The letter is indicative of the progress we are making.”
In September, the city threatened legal action against the railroad because the company had not been participating in any discussions, bringing any progress on either repairing or replacing the bridge to a near standstill.
Martin did not give any further details of what the expected announcement will be, but was optimistic it will be a solution.
The bridge provides access to Princeton Avenue and downtown for residents in the North Side and East End neighborhoods.
Residents have complained about not only the inconvenience, but also the danger of being forced to use inferior, narrow and curvy streets to get into the city as well as the delays first-responders face in accessing those neighborhoods without the bridge.
Protesters have been gathering on the Princeton Avenue side of the bridge for some time to ask for support.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
