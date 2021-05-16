BLUEFIELD — A federal grant that will help the City of Bluefield’s economic development authority take a big step toward removing some structures from the downtown was announced Friday by West Virginia’s senators.
U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito R-W.Va., Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Friday that a sum of $2,994,039 through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Multipurpose, Assessment, and Cleanup (MAC) Grants Program will go toward cleaning up Brownfields sites across West Virginia.
Specifically, this funding will support underserved and economically disadvantaged communities in assessing and cleaning up contaminated and abandoned industrial and commercial properties.
The Bluefield West Virginia Economic Development Authority (BEDA) received a $452,292 grant.
Jim Spencer, executive director of BEDA, said that the city transferred ownership of the 400 block of Federal Street, which includes building such as the old Montgomery Ward, to BEDA last January.
“We applied for a federal grant from the EPA to abate the environmental issues in the 400 block, which is the first step toward demolition,” Spencer told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
This abatement work will include removing lead paint and asbestos from the structures. Once this work has been completed, BEDA will be able to apply for grants that will fund the buildings’ demolition, he said.
“Hopefully, we’ll see abatement work start this summer,” Spencer stated. “It’s another good story for Bluefield as we continue to move forward.”
Both Capito and Manchin said that the EPA funding was an important part of helping communities clean up sites and improve their quality of life.
“West Virginia is known for the natural beauty of our landscape, making it even more important that we preserve our land for future generations. This annual funding will help support clean-up projects and assessments of our state’s Brownfields sites, improving the quality of our land and removing potentially hazardous waste. I have been a strong supporter of the EPA Brownfields Program and other initiatives that give our state the resources to protect West Virginians’ health and clean up contaminated sites for future development. I will continue to do everything I can to ensure West Virginia has healthy communities and a robust economy,” Capito said.
“Brownfields restoration and cleanup are vital to our state’s economic growth,” Manchin stated. “I am pleased EPA is investing in seven projects across the Mountain State to assess and clean up sites that may be complicated by hazardous substances, pollutants, or contaminants. I will continue working with the EPA in order to create new opportunities for West Virginia communities and businesses.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
