BLUEFIELD — For the first time in six years area residents can expect free lemonade in Bluefield.
After hitting 90 degrees on Wednesday, September 11, the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias will hand out lemonade today at Food City in Bluefield Va., and Chicory Square in Bluefield, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to Debbie Maynard with the chamber.
Of serving the lemonade this late in the year, Maynard said, they “have served it before in September, but not very often.”
Kwik Kafe will be providing the lemonade and volunteers with the chamber’s Leadership Program will be serving it, according to Maynard.
Despite the temperatures blazing in Nature’s Air Conditioned-City on Sept. 11, the declaration of hitting 90 couldn’t be confirmed until Thursday, Sept. 12. According to meteorologist Dave Wert, with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., the technology that collects the daily temperature is out of order.
Though Bluefield’s temperature is officially recorded by the National Weather Service located in Blacksburg, Va., the temperature statistics are collected at the Mercer County Airport.
With the temperature collecting technology still down, the center is having to rely on a National Weather Service Cooperative Observer, which is only required to collect data once in a 24 hour period. According to Wert, this co-operative observer meets the requirements of the location to record Bluefield’s temperatures.
The technology that the Blacksburg center uses, which records statistics every second, according to Wert, will not be up and running again until the new pieces arrive, which may not happen until September 13, or longer.
Bluefield’s nickname as the Air Conditioned-City dates back to the 1930s when the city was given the name by H. Edward Steele. After the name was coined and the idea of offering free lemonade began, it quickly became an event that residents looked forward to.
However, after the iconic lemonade day event picked up speed, it had to be postponed due to sugar shortages worldwide.
Despite the six-year gap of the last Lemonade Day in 2013, in the past, the sweet event has come in abundance. 2007 currently stands as the record for the most lemonade days with a whopping 18 days.
While the gap of 2013 to 2019 has seemingly been cool, as far as the 90-degree marks go, Bluefield has seen sweltering records. In 1988 the record high for Bluefield was set at 96 degrees, according to WeatherBase.com.
In present time both Bluefield, W.Va. and Bluefield Va., have had blistering and arid weather. According to Wert, while this dryness may end by this afternoon, the chances aren’t that high.
According to Wert, the chances of rainfall between this afternoon to Saturday afternoon are the highest they have been in the past, “Four to six weeks.”
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
