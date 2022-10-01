BLUEFIELD — Bluefield will be featured in an upcoming edition of Business View Magazine, an online municipal publication that covers economic development and other topics across North America.
City officials and members of the City Board held a virtual meeting with representatives of the magazine on Tuesday.
Jessica Zaneis, a research director for the magazine, said the magazine is doing a series on economic and community transformation on the Virginias and Kentucky as well.
“We are featuring cities and towns throughout West Virginia,” she said, featuring what is special about communities showcased.
An overall view of the region will be created.
“With Bluefield, some of the things you have going on really fit well with this series,” she said. “We are looking to do a six to eight page feature on how the city innovated and how promotions are used to attract visitors, residents and commerce to Bluefield.”
Bluefield has been going through many changes in the last few years with economic development growth.
“I know there has been quite a few wonderful initiatives as the city has been transforming, and connecting the community while creating your future as you are looking to rebuild…” Zaneis said.
The stories will focus on those initiatives, she said, based on interviews with City Manager Cecil Marson and Jim Spencer, president of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA) and director of the city’s Community and Economic Development Department.
“We wanted to give you an overview of that… and what reach we have,” she told the board, adding that members of the community will be included as well.
Marcus VandenBrink, executive publisher and CEO of Business View Magazine, was also on the call and said the magazine, which is based in Sanibel, Fla., near Ft. Myers, has been in existence for 10 years.
VandenBrink said he had just evacuated because of Hurricane Ian and was doing the call from Orlando.
“The publication is delivered electronically to over 840,000 executive subscribers in North America,” he said, adding that it will give Bluefield regional and national exposure.
Articles are “fully customized” to the city, he said, and the magazine uses an extensive social media campaign.
“We are going to continue working with Bluefield on making this as successful a feature as we can,” Zaneis said, and it will include all of the important details about the city and its growth and everything you have going on.”
“Thanks for reaching out to Jim and I,” Marson said. “There is a ton of things we can highlight about Bluefield and how Southern West Virginia is awesome. There are a lot of great things here.”
No timetable on when the story will be published has yet been set.
