BLUEFIELD — Close but no record.
The Mercer County Airport recorded a high of 74 degrees Wednesday — gorgeous weather for the month of February, but not a record high. It simply tied a 74 degree record that was set in 2018, according to Adam Baker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said.
Ironically, while the southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia region is currently enjoying spring-like, and almost summer-like weather, a powerful winter storm is hitting much of the northern tier of the nation.
Baker said the region is on the warm end of the jet stream. The winter storm that is currently impacting states like the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wyoming, Arizona and Wisconsin isn’t expected to reach the area.
”The northern majority of the country has gotten on this cold side, spanning all the way from the Rockies to the Upper Midwest,” Baker said. “The jet stream pretty much separates the main air masses. and the low pressure system near the surface also kind of maintains us in the southern flow.”
While a high of near 70 degrees is possible again today, the region’s spring preview won’t last long.
Baker said temperatures should feel more seasonal by the weekend.
In fact, a high of only 44 degrees is forecast for Saturday, although temperatures will climb back into the mid 50s by Sunday.
The extended outlook suggests another warming trend could begin by Monday with temperatures possibly climbing back into the 60s.
No snow is currently in the near-term local forecast.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
