BLUEFIELD — Levy rates will remain the same this year, with real estate and personal property taxes raising almost $1.3 million in revenue for the city of Bluefield.
City Treasurer Danny Dillow told members of the City Board Tuesday the levy order and rates for 2023-24 had to be filed this month before the board’s regularly scheduled meeting on April 25, so the board had to change the meeting date to April 18.
No excess levy was needed this year, so the levy rates on Class II and Class IV properties in the city and county remain the same, at 25.000 (2.5 cents) on every $100 of assessed value for Class II and 50.000 (5 cents) on every $100 of assessed value for Class IV property.
For example, the real estate tax for Class II is based on the total assessed value of $144,590,780 in the city, which means the revenue will be $361,477.
For Class IV real estate, personal property and public utilities, based on $204,129,167 of assessed value, the tax revenue is $1,020,646, for a total of $1,382,140.
But after deducting 6 percent in related costs, the total revenue will be $1,274,311.
Class II real estate includes owner-occupied residential property in the city.
Class IV property is all other real estate (includes businesses), personal property (vehicles), and public utilities in a municipality that are not taxed in Class I or Class III.
Those rates have upper limits set by the state.
Dillow said the county assessor’s office sets the property valuations.
“The county is responsible for collecting the tax,” he said. “That is why we pass the levy that approves what the county is doing. We are accepting their valuations and the numbers they collect on our behalf.”
Money that is collected by the county on behalf of towns and cities is returned to them.
