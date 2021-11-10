BLUEFIELD — Bluefield continues to explore the possibility of installing state-of-the-art surveillance cameras in various places in and around the city, including City Park.
On Tuesday, city board members heard a presentation by Justine Songey, with Verkada, a California-based security technology company which already has contracts in many counties, cities and schools around the state, including Mercer County Schools.
“This will allow us to do our jobs better across the whole gamut,” City Manager Cecil Marson said.
Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow said the system will do many things.
“We can position these cameras in multiple places around the city, “ he said, including intersections, and they would provide information on any incident involving vehicles or people.
That includes the ability to obtain license plate numbers, find wanted persons, track vehicles and people.
Dillow said the equipment is so sophisticated it can pinpoint and locate whatever police are looking for with the input of a brief description.
“If you put in a red Ford truck it will show you every red Ford truck (within the camera surveillance network) that has passed by these cameras and which way they are going,” he said, adding that you can also input a photo of a person and the system will give an alert if that person is detected.
“It would give us a valuable, valuable tool…” Dillow said, providing crucial information quickly which could cut down on time spent investigating cases.
Not only that, other cities, counties and agencies, as well as businesses and homeowners, who have the equipment can easily work together, allowing police temporary access to the footage.
Dillow said the cameras are “the best police equipment” he has ever seen.
Songey said the technology allows for simplicity, with the cameras being the only equipment. The system needs no server at all since all information goes to and is stored in internet-based “cloud” and can be retrieved with an app, and it is also easy to learn how to use the system.
Old camera systems are bulky, expensive and hard to maintain, she added, and with Verkada it’s only the camera. “You plug it in and it works.”
Not only that, the initial costs of the camera covers everything for however long the licensing agreement lasts, often 10 years. All upgrades are free and cameras are replaced free if needed.
All footage is sent to the cloud, she said, and can be stored for up to one year, depending on what is needed, and it can then be archived if requested.
It’s all web-based, she said, as she called up live footage from Verkada cameras in San Mateo, Calif., where the company’s headquarters is located, showing it to board members and the public.
Songey has been working in West Virginia for more than eight months and said Verkada systems are now in 30 of the state’s 55 counties.
“Our technology is giving sheriff’s departments, police departments and cities more control over community safety,” she said. “This is really a community based approach.” It is “proactive community safety.”
Dillow said there is no annual fee and all software updates are free, giving an example of a recent upgrade that upped the ability of the system to read a license plate on a car traveling at 25 mph to now about 65 mph.
Songey said the technology also allows for cameras to zoom in on a license plate or anything else if needed.
Dillow said the Bluefield Housing Authority has 51 cameras and “there is not in inch of the place not covered.”
“I have the app on my phone,” he said. “I can go straight to it.”
Dillow also said if the sheriff’s department and the Princeton Police Department purchase the cameras, they can share temporary access to work on something together using each entity’s cameras.
“I can grant access … to our cameras” for as long as needed, he said, just whatever is necessary for the particular situation.
Businesses and homeowners who have cameras can also give temporary access to police if a problem surfaces, he added, and Bluefield State College is on board looking into the system.
Songey said any data fed into the system related to describing what is being searched for will prompt an alert if it is detected. Searching through footage is also easy and can be done “in seconds” if the system knows what needs to be located, even if it is just a relatively superficial description.
The cameras are very popular with school systems, she said, because they cover the entire campus, including any movement inside the buildings which would be crucial in any situation where there is a threat.
Dillow said anyone who is on a list of people who have caused problems, like trespassing, may have their photo fed into the system and if that person is detected, an alert would go out.
Marson said the cameras would be useful at City Park because of the recent vandalism and “you cannot put a police officer everywhere.”
The cameras will also be useful to public works because they can pinpoint any problems in the city, like snow removal.
“We can see where the problems are and what needs to be hit first,” he said.
Marson said the next step it so determine how many cameras would be needed and where they would be placed, working with the company in the process.
The cost will depend on what is determined through that process and then recommended to the board.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
