BLUEFIELD — A Bluefield High School student’s video gaming skills have taken him to Washington State, and they will be taking him next year to a major video gaming tournament in Tokyo.
Braden Farley, a sophomore at Bluefield High School and a member of the school’s marching band, came home Tuesday evening after competing in a major tournament called Nintendo Live in Seattle, Washington. He was there from Aug. 30 through Sept. 5.
By the time the competition was finished, Braden’s team had won first place while playing the Nintendo game “Splatoon 3,” earned a trophy and a trip to Tokyo to compete in January 2024 at the world competition. His team mates are from all across the nation.
“It’s me and three other people,” Braden said. “They’re kind of scattered around. One lives in California, one lives in New Jersey and one lives in Texas.”
“Splatoon 3” is a game similar to the video war game “Call of Duty”, but instead of firing bullets, rockets or grenades at each other, the players use various weapons to spray ink at each other. Braden said the game is similar to paintball, a game in which competitors use compressed air or carbon dioxide markers that shoot dye pellets at each other.
“It’s a little similar to that, but in a more kid-friendly way,” he said when comparing it to “Call of Duty”. “That’s the easiest way to explain it.”
The actual tournament was held at the Seattle Convention Center. Sometimes about 2,000 people were watching the game play on a huge television screen, Braden estimated.
“Alongside the tournament there were other things going on,” he recalled. “There was an orchestra playing, other games they were showcasing. There was just a big spot in the arena right in the middle for us to play in. The experience is nice, just getting to go places and travel the world with friends. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Braden was given time off from school so he could go to the competition and Wednesday off so he could rest before returning to class Thursday. And he needs to make up his classwork.
He also has to prepare for traveling overseas as part of the North American team which will compete with teams representing Europe, Japan and Australia. Now he has to get a passport.
“A week ago I didn’t think I’d be going to Tokyo. It’s kind of a surprise trip,” Braden said. “I just want to see the culture there, how everything is different and how everything works and try new things.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
