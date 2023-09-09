Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.