BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College has set graduation dates and times, with proper protocol in place to protect graduates and guests.
Two ceremonies will be held at Mitchell Stadium.
According to a BSC announcement, nursing and allied health graduates will receive their diplomas on Friday, June 12, at 6 p.m.
Graduation ceremonies for all other BSC academic programs will be held on Saturday, June 13, at 11 a.m.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. on June 12 with processional lineup at 5 p.m..
On June 13, gates will open at 7:30 a.m. with processional lineup at 10 a.m.
All graduates, guests and attendees will be screened by BSC nursing faculty on entering, and that includes completing a coronavirus info sheet and picking up masks and gloves.
The original graduation date was May 9 but the pandemic changed that.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.