BLUEFIELD — Starting today (Saturday), Bluefield State’s Class of 2023 will forever enjoy the distinction of being the first students to graduate from Bluefield State University.
The institution officially became a university in July 2022, and this year’s history-making class celebrates the milestone achievement of their graduation during the Institution’s 126th Commencement program on April 29 at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield, university officials said Friday. Degrees are to be conferred to 216 students.
The commencement program starts at noon today at Mitchell Stadium.
Following the processional and the PikeView High School JROTC cadets’ posting of the colors, BSU President Robin Capehart will be congratulating this year’s graduating class, their families, BSU faculty and staff, Bluefield State alumni and friends. Speakers will include the Reverend Garry Moore, BSU Chancellor, and Dr. Ted Lewis, the University’s Provost, who will be saluting the Class of ‘23 for its collective commitment to excellence, academic achievement and service.
Marissa Stowers (Elementary Education) is the University’s Valedictorian and Ashley Fleeman (Imaging Science) is the Salutatorian.
Each of the University’s four academic schools have a designated a flag bearer (the academic school’s graduating student with the highest GPA (excluding valedictorian and salutatorian) to lead their school’s graduates in the processional. The flag bearers are Amanda Bradley, (W. Paul Cole, Jr. School of Business), Brittany Crigger (School of Education, Humanities & Social Sciences), Jared Parnell (School of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) and Katelyn Hamm (School of Nursing & Allied Health).
The BSC class of 2023 includes graduates from seven states, five foreign countries and 10 military veterans. Graduates range in age from 19 to 68. Two hundred forty-three degrees are scheduled to be conferred.
Additionally, seven Class of 1973 Bluefield State alumni including William Cullen Burke, Robert G. Ferguson, Clinton A. Henry, MS, Charles Thomas Robertson, Sr., Stanley M. Rose, Sr., Deborah Singleton and Sandra M. Collins are scheduled to attend so they can celebrate the 50th anniversary of their graduation.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
