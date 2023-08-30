BLUEFIELD, Va. — A minor in mining engineering technology which is coming to Bluefield State University received a boost Tuesday when Coronado Global Resources announced a major multilevel commitment to support the new program.
Presented in a partnership between Bluefield State University and Pocahontas Royalties LLC, the BSU Mining & Engineering Scholarship Dinner was hosted Tuesday evening at the Fincastle in Bluefield, Va. During the event, Jason E. Whitehead, president and chief operating officer of Alpha Metallurgical Resources since January, was inducted into the program’s 2023 Hall of Fame.
Whitehead previously served as the company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer since August 2019. He also served as chief operating officer and senior vice president-operations for Alpha Natural Resource Holdings, Inc. from July 2016 until November 2018, and as that company’s vice president-operations from November 2012.
He previously served in several operations and operations-support roles, including executive roles, with Alpha Natural Resources, Massey Energy Company and numerous other coal companies. He also served as an operations consultant to Contura Energy from December 2018 through April 2019.
Whitehead, who graduated in 2000, holds bachelor of science degrees from Bluefield State College (now Bluefield State University) in civil engineering technology and architectural engineering technology and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Charleston. He is also a graduate of Princeton Senior High School.
“Well, it’s definitely an honor,” Whitehead said about becoming the 2023 Hall of Fame inductee. “I grew up in Mercer County, W.Va., so it makes it all the more special to feel like you’re coming back home and receiving this award where you grew up.”
There is a need for the skills that the new program will offer, he stated.
“I think there certainly is a demand,” Whitehead said of the new minor degree. “There seems to be less and less supply. Some of the other state schools are scaling back their programs, so I think it’s a good opportunity for Bluefield to step in and fill that gap; so I’m looking forward to seeing what we can put together.”
Dr. William Bennett, dean of the College of Engineering Technology at Bluefield State, said the minor degree in mining engineering technology is not really new.
“We’re bringing it back, so we’re bringing back a minor in mining,” he said. “I kind of like the spin on it; it’s the minor in mining. What this is, it’s going to be four courses that will be open to all students at Bluefield State University to allow them to get a better understanding and a better grasp of the mining program.”
Opening the new minor to other students majoring in things such as business accounting, business management and marketing will give them an introduction and a better understanding what is going on in the mining industry, Bennett said. The industry needs people who are marketing professionals, accountants and in management.
Coronado Global Resources support for the BSU Mining Engineering Technology program, which begins in 2024, will provide up to $50,000 for direct scholarships to students in the program, according to a statement from Bluefield State University. It will also establish internship opportunities for qualifying students in the program and provide additional support for developing the curriculum. Coronado employees will be appointed to serve on the BSU Mining Engineering Technology Program Advisory Board. The company will also provide employees to serve as adjunct professors for the program and deliver industry-specific instruction to the program’s students.
