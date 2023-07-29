BLUEFIELD — Work is underway to secure a multi-million dollar federal grant which could help a medical training facility located in a former community hospital expand its classrooms, laboratories and other facilities.
A $7,145,000 grant which would help create a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility for Bluefield State University is among grants being considered by the Senate Appropriations Committee markup of Appropriations Committee markup of the Fiscal Year 2024 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor HHS); Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies; Defense; and Homeland Security funding bills.
The Senate Appropriations Committee has now reported all 12 bipartisan annual appropriations bills for the first time since 2018, which will hopefully be voted on by the full Senate later this year, according to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Millions of dollars in possible federal grants are marked for healthcare services, water and flooding infrastructure, and other important programs in West Virginia. The Bluefield University grant being considered is among the grants being considered for labor, health and human services, education and related agencies.
In Dec. 2020, Bluefield State University announced that the institution was purchasing the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center and using the facility to provide a dorm and instruction space for its Health Science programs. Students now use the dorm. The hospital’s emergency department and related facilities are operated by WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital.
Manchin, who is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies (Labor-HHS), have worked on getting the possible West Virginia grants placed on the appropriations bill.
Bluefield State University President Robin Capehart said the university was grateful for the support of Senators Manchin and Capito because such a grant would enable Bluefield State “to expand access to health care throughout the region, the state and beyond.”
Students in the BSU College of Nursing and Allied Health would receive outstanding educational preparation through an expanded and enhanced training facility, he said.
Expanding and enhancing the Medical Education Center laboratories as well as its classrooms and offices, coupled with the university’s nursing and allied health facility, would help develop graduates who are equipped to provide critically needed health care, said BSU Board Chair Charlie Cole.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.