BLUEFIELD — College athletes got dirty and wet Wednesday as they worked to get local playgrounds cleaned up and on the way to being refurbished and better able to serve the community.
Athletes from Bluefield State University came to the Hardy Street Playground with the Bluefield Parks and Recreation Department and the Bluefield Fire Department to help clean and improve it.
Rick Showalter, the director of parks and recreation, told the student volunteers about the day’s plans, which included clearing brush, washing the playground equipment, removing trash and getting a wall ready for a future mural. The wall belonged to a recreation center which once stood at the playground. There was once a pool, too.
Depending on funding, the city also hopes to build a picnic shelter, install restrooms and put up outdoor exercise equipment, Showalter said. There are plans for making similar improvement’s to the Wayne Street playground.
The participating students were volunteers, said T.J. Gunter, president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).
“All athletes from football to basketball to volleyball to softball,” he said as the work got underway. “At the end of the day, you give back to the community and they’ll give back to you.”
Fire engines were driven to Hardy Street to help with the clean up project. Some softball players stood ready with brushes and buckets near the playground equipment while other athletes started collecting trash and performing other tasks.
“We need water! We need water!” La’Naeyah Ayers chanted as firefighters got a hose ready. Soon the playground’s slide and swing sets were wetted down and ready for scrubbing.
“It’s like a community project for the school,” Ayers said. “We decided to come out and help the community and clean up.”
