BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State is officially going to be a university starting July 1, so to commemorate this achievement, the school will be having a four-day celebration.
The school was officially approved for university status in May, and it was then President Robin Capehart mentioned there would be a celebration for the change.
A press conference was held Wednesday to announce the activities Bluefield State will be hosting in honor of the new university status.
“Our committee has done an outstanding job of putting together some events to make this truly a celebration,” said Bluefield State President Robin Capehart.
The events will kick off on Monday, June 27 at 8 a.m. with a day of service that involves a campus cleanup. The next day will also start at 8 a.m. and include a service day to continue with BSC’s campus beautification project.
Tuesday, June 28 will also include an extra event done by the city at Bluefield City Hall.
“On Tuesday the City of Bluefield will issue a proclamation officially celebrating our change in status, our designation to a university,” said Capehart.
Capehart said the Wednesday, June 29, celebration will be an alumni luncheon at David’s Downtown at 12 p.m. to give them an opportunity to celebrate and discuss the new status.
“This is really an opportunity for all of our alumni to get together and talk about the future of Bluefield State and the important role that our alumni can play,” he said.
While Bluefield State is excited about the other days of celebration, Thursday, June 30, is their main event, which will take place at the Medical Education Center, the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center, starting at 6:30 p.m.
“It will be played out just like a big party,” said Capehart. “There will be tents and vendors and food trucks.”
The Thursday celebration will also include a concert featuring three different bands, a firework show at midnight, and a free breakfast immediately following the fireworks.
Capehart said that the events are not only for the campus community, and they want everyone to come join the celebration.
“This is for this whole region,” he said. “This is for everybody that loves and has a passion for Bluefield State.”
Capehart feels that these events are a great chance for people to have fun and commemorate Bluefield State for this milestone.
“It will be a fun time, an exciting time, and it will give us a real opportunity to celebrate this, which is probably the biggest achievement we’ve had throughout the course of the year,” said Capehart.
He also added, “It’s just been a very, very historic year for Bluefield State, so now, it’s time to celebrate.”
Capehart said he wants everyone to invite as many people as possible to come enjoy the series of events for Bluefield State’s new university status.
