BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College has closed its campus to the general public as a preventive response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“Effective immediately, the college shall restrict access and use of all campus buildings to faculty, staff, administrators and students and shall be closed to the general public,” said BSC President Robin Capehart. “In addition, the Chief Financial Officer shall consult with all department heads in order to identify facilities and offices that can and should be closed in order to reduce the density of our workforce during this period.”
Capehart said other steps that have taken include:
• All faculty, staff, administrators and student workers who can perform all or a portion of their work remotely should transition to a remote work environment beginning March 23 and until further notice.
• All department heads are working with employees to ensure they are in fact performing meaningful work while achieving reduced workforce density on our campuses.
• The Provost is creating a plan to transition all classes to online delivery for the balance of the current semester while allowing for exceptions in instances in which the integrity of the instruction would be compromised.
• Employees who must remain on campus to perform critical functions are advised to avoid close contact. This includes eliminating or dramatically reducing face-to-face meetings through the use of available technology resources including online collaboration tools. The Chief Technology Officer is providing training and guidance on remote work technology where needed and facilitate the use of such resources.
“Our purpose in taking these actions is to provide all employees of Bluefield State with the flexibility and support necessary to ensure we continue to have a healthy and productive workforce,” Capehart said. “We would like to reassure the campus community that at this time no cases of coronavirus have been reported either on the Bluefield or Beckley campuses, and that, currently, we continue to believe the risk of transmission on our campuses is low. However, as we have seen in other states and on other campuses, it’s crucial that we take serious preventative measures in order to protect our faculty, staff and students as well as our community as the spread of COVID-19 continues throughout the United States.”
Capehart said the college is also working on providing emergency leave so employees who may be sick or must care for someone who is ill will not be required to use sick days.
Issues continue to be dealt with as the changing situation dictates, he said.
Two of those are student teaching, which is now gone, and clinical rotations for students in the nursing program.
“We want to make sure we are in sync with the hospital policies,” he said, adding that hospitals are extremely busy.
It’s too early to know exactly what impact this will have on the college’s planned on-campus housing project, which was set to have at least one unit for 30 students open by this fall.
“Right now, we are not preparing for these students this fall,” he said, adding that the project depends on funding being released, and that may now be on hold.
“We still have the issue of graduation on May 9,” he said. “It’s a big event and means so much to many people. We are very sensitive to that.”
Capehart said a decision on what to do about graduation should be made by mid-April.
“We have never been through this before,” he said. “Hopefully, we will never go through this again. We have to be vigilant” and be there to make the day-to-day adjustments that are needed.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
