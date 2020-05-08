BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College is still awaiting guidance on when students can return to campus as well as on how to spend more than $2.3 million of the almost $3 million in funding from the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Emergency Security) Act.
The money was earmarked for the college to help cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
BSC President Robin Capehart said in a video address to students and faculty Thursday that $620,000 from the CARES Act has already been received and is being spent as grants to students, helping them with expenses related to the transition from classroom learning to virtual classes as well as job losses.
Another $620,000 is supposed to be used for “institutional relief,” he said, but he is waiting on word from the federal Department of Education on how it can be spent as the scenario is subject to change.
The same is true for $1.68 million through the college’s status as a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) institution.
“They have broad categories,” he said of current guidelines. “We have a pretty good idea of what we want to use the money for and what direction we are going to have.”
But the college is waiting on more specific guidelines on how and where it can be spent.
Capehart said BSC’s first “campus conversation” was held virtually this week for faculty, staff and students and about 90 people participated.
During that conversation, the use of the money was one question that came up and the other is about when all faculty, staff and students can return to campus.
“We have to wait for the Governor (Gov. Jim Justice) to give us guidance on that,” he said.
But Capehart said the college is already working on a plan for the 2020-21 school year and the return to campus.
He recently established the “Bluefield State’s Back Task Force,” with the purpose to permit the college to resume operations safely and effectively with start of the fall semester classes in August.
BSC Provost Dr. Ted Lewis is the chair of the group and Dr. Deidre Guyton, BSC director of alumni affairs, is the vice chair.
The task force was scheduled to meet this week and present its report to Capehart on June 15.
In the meantime, Capehart said Thursday it remains a time of a lot of “uncertainty” and everyone should keep abreast of what is happening at the college by checking the college’s website and listening to his weekly video addresses.
“The key to getting through this uncertainty is communication,” he said. “I am looking forward to getting on the other side of this (pandemic impact).”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
