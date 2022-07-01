BLUEFIELD — At the stroke of midnight Thursday, a local institution of higher learning made the transition from college to university.
Bluefield State College, now Bluefield State University, celebrated the change in status Thursday with festivities including lives bands, food and fireworks outside the Medical Education Center Residence Hall, formerly Bluefield Regional Medical Center.
Chief of Staff Keith Olson was helping with preparations Thursday afternoon while musicians made finishing touches on the stage and their sound checks.
“As much as this is a celebration for Bluefield State University and the alumni, it’s a celebration for the whole area,” Olson said.
The Bluefield City Board recently passed a resolution declaring today Bluefield State University Day. In May, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Committee (HEPC) voted unanimously to approve Bluefield State’s to complete the transition to university status.
Bluefield State had completed all of the requirements to become a university, the HEPC said then. Bluefield applied for university status last February. The requirements included offering students a graduate degree program and meeting a standard of credentialed faculty, President Robin Capehart said.
“Well, it’s pretty exciting. It’s something we’ve been working for for three and a half years,” Capehart said before Thursday’s festivities got underway. “First, we know what it means to our campus community, including our faculty and our staff, and our alumni. and I think it means so much to the community of Bluefield in general because it elevates the expectations for the school, but it also enhances our prestige and really gives us an opportunity to move beyond the typical area reach that the college has had in the last few years in terms of recruiting students and in having an influence in the community.”
The prestige of being an university helps attract more students from outside the area. Most public colleges attract students within a very short area, especially without housing, Capehart said. Most of Bluefield State College’s students came from within an hour’s drive of the campus.
In contrast, Bluefield State University can draw students from places like Charlotte and Winston-Salem, and even Roanoke, Beckley and Charleston, he added.
“Students are more likely to give you a little better look now that you’re a university,” Capehart said.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., congratulated Bluefield State on achieving university status.
“This designation is a reflection of the community’s unwavering support for this historic institution as it continues to grow,” Manchin said. “I applaud Bluefield State and the entire community on this historic day.”
