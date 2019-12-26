BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College’s program to bring an international component to the school has won recognition.
The college has been named a 2018-19 Fulbright HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Institutional Leader.
That designation by the Fulbright Program of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) showcases the college’s support for the program on campus and Fulbright exchange participants during the 2018-19 academic year.
“Bluefield State College is honored to be selected as a Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leader, said Robin Capehart, BSC President. “Dr. Sudhakar Jamkhandi (Director of the Office of International Initiatives at BSC) has done an outstanding job as the college’s liaison to the Fulbright Program. Through his ‘Windows of the World’ lecture series, many Fulbright scholars have helped students from area public schools and BSC, along with community members, gain a greater understanding and appreciation for other cultures and their areas of expertise. In the process, the Fulbright presenters have enriched the educational experience for everyone involved.”
The college was among the first group of 19 to be honored.
“This was an unexpected honor,” Jamkhandi said. “I have been doing what I believe should have always been done, internationalizing our curriculum and campus. It is good to be recognized by the nation’s foremost foreign policy agency, the U.S. Department of State, and it is truly a timely recognition as Bluefield State College celebrates its 125th anniversary (in 2020).”
“We are honored to be recognized among the inaugural group of 19 Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders,” said Dr. Ted Lewis, BSC Provost and VP for Academic and Student Affairs. “This recognition reflects the deep commitment of the Office of International Initiatives, our faculty, and staff to provide a global awareness to our college and community through the Fulbright program.”
Jamkhandi, who has been promoting programs at BSC for international students for many years, said Bluefield State also offers something no other college or university does.
“We are the only higher education institution in West Virginia that shares this vital international resource with area public schools, with help from the West Virginia Humanities Council and a local donor,” Jamkhandi said. “The Fulbright Scholars’ visits manifest BSC’s strong ties between BSC and residents in southern West Virginia and Virginia.”
Jamkhandi said this would not be possible, though, without the community.
“Without the support of generous global minded home-stay hosts in Bluefield and Princeton — Pete Sternloff, Doris Sue and Norris Kantor, Jan and Dave Farley, Rodger Woodrum, Linda and Larry Bray, Vicky and David Harris, Kitt and Gary McCarthy, Chandler Swope, Pat Wilson, to name a few – we would not be able to have Fulbright Scholars in our midst,” he said.
Capehart and other faculty have personal experience with the Fulbright Program.
In 2006, the U.S. State Department’s Council for International Exchange of Scholars named Capehart a Fulbright Scholar. In that capacity, he taught public finance at Moldova State University in Chisinau, Moldova, and conducted extensive research and provided consultation regarding the Moldovan property tax system.
Jamkhandi was a Fulbright Specialist in internationalizing higher education from 2011-2016 and Phillip Imel, dean of the Paul Cole School of Business, taught accounting and finance in Ekaterinburg, Russia, in 2011.
The college has been working with the federal government on international issues for more than 20 years.
“Bluefield State College’s affiliation with the U.S. Department of State began in 1996 when we helped build the capacities of professionals from emerging democracies to establish democratic institutions, rule of law, and accountable governance within their public and private sectors,” Jamkhandi said. “Since 2006, Bluefield State’s mission of preparing global citizens has been manifested mainly through Fulbright Programs such as the Fulbright Africa Undergraduate Scholars, Fulbright Language Teaching Assistants, and the Fulbright Scholars in Residence, two of whom have been from Russia and one from Liberia.”
The personal relations fostered by the Fulbright program have resulted in several partnerships between BSC and international higher education institutions to promote student and faculty exchanges, collaborative research, and information exchange and manifest well the United States government’s goal of promoting mutual understanding between the people here and the people of other countries.
Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Marie Royce conveyed her congratulations on the designation.
“We are pleased to recognize our Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders for the work they have done in engaging with the Fulbright Program,” she said in a statement to BSC. “We look forward to continued collaboration in promoting mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. We hope that this recognition inspires HBCUs as well as other institutions to take advantage of all the Fulbright Program has to offer – internationalizing campuses while supporting scholars and students who benefit professionally and personally from a Fulbright experience.”
For more information about the Fulbright program, visit eca.state.gov/fulbright.
