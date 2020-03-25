BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College’s president announced Tuesday that the institution was taking additional actions to keep providing an education for its students while helping to protect heir health and the health of the staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bluefield State College President Robin Capehart issued a statement to the campus community outlining the measures which are being taken.
“Last week, my office ordered a series of actions that would – to the best of our ability – continue to deliver a high-quality education to our students while providing all the employees of Bluefield State College with the flexibility and support necessary to ensure we continue to have a healthy and productive workforce,” Capehart said.
These actions included the following:
• Requiring all department heads to create remote work plans for all of the college’s faculty, staff, administrators and student workers.
• Transitioning all classes to online delivery except in cases where the integrity of the courses would be compromised.
• Requiring employees remaining on campus to avoid close contact, where possible; and
• Restricting the use of all campus buildings to faculty, staff, administrators and students, and closing all buildings to the general public.
Gov. Jim Justice issued a “stay at home” order Monday as an additional action to combat the spread of the coronavirus in our state.
“In response to this executive order, all of you have worked tirelessly to continue to serve our students while implementing the actions set forth in the order and taking the additional precautions necessary to maximize our protection from this historic challenge to our well-being,” Capehart stated.
The rrder specifically exempts individuals performing “essential” activities which includes educational institutions, Capehart said. In particular, colleges and universities are exempt for the purposes of facilitating distance learning, performing critical research or performing essential functions; provided, that proper social distancing of 6 feet between persons is maintained to the greatest extent possible.
“While we believe that the actions we initiated last week are consistent with the governor’s most recent “stay at home” order, we also believe that the seriousness of this threat to our health and safety requires additional actions,” he said.
“In this regard, effective 5 p.m. (Tuesday) , all buildings on our campus will be closed and employee access shall be restricted to those necessary to preserve the condition of the college’s physical facility; ensure security; process payroll, employee benefits, financial transactions or related functions; and provide the support necessary to maintain our online delivery of classes,” Capehart said in his statement to the campus.
While Bluefield State College will continue to operate, activity on campus will be reduced to the following:
• All remaining on-campus class activity will be suspended and moved to the online delivery of instruction.
• Those lab classes that required a student presence will be suspended.
• The provost is presently working on a plan to allow for the make-up of these labs once the current situation improves with special attention being paid to those students in need of such courses for graduation.
• Financial and administrative employees will continue to provide essential services primarily from home with campus presence confined to performing specific tasks that cannot be accomplished remotely.
• All student services shall be moved online including
• Student counseling
• Financial aid
• Online support
• Student support services.
“By tomorrow, over 80 percent of our faculty, staff and administrators will work from home with the balance of these employees being either senior administrative officers or those who will provide essential services and, then, only on an as-needed basis,” Capehart said. “Again, our primary focus is the health and safety of our campus community while ensuring the delivery of a quality post-secondary education to our students.”
“Please let me remind all members of the Bluefield State campus community: the situation remains fluid and as circumstances evolve, we’re committed to keeping you informed,” he said. “We suggest you routinely check your email, our website, our social media platforms and our local media outlets for information regarding ongoing developments.”
“It’s a challenge like none we’ve ever faced. We know there’s still questions especially among students,” Capehart told the students. “In that regard, we’d also like to announce that the provost will be establishing a series of online chats focused on providing students with information and answering their questions.”
Capehart offered encouragement to the students and staff.
“We’re going to get through this situation. In the meantime, it’s important that we continue to practice good hygiene; maintain our distance from one another; check in on those who are the most vulnerable; help each other; support each other; and pray that this crisis is soon behind us,” he said.
