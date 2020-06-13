BLUEFIELD — A Bluefield State College employee has tested positive for COVID-19, and the college’s president is among the people who are now isolating due to this development.
Robin C. Capehart, president of Bluefield State College, announced Friday in a blog post that a BSC employee had tested positive for COVID-19. The Mercer County Health Department has started calling all individuals with whom the employee has been in contact at BSC and they have been tested.
“It appears I may have been in contact with the employee during the course of the last week,” Capehart said. “Likewise, I have been tested. We should have the result by the first of the week.”
“Neither myself nor any person who had been in contact with the employee has shown any symptoms of the virus,” Capehart said. “However, from an abundance of caution, I have decided to self-quarantine until the results are returned. This means I will not be present at graduation (Friday) or (Saturday) – something for which I am extremely disappointed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to our employee and family. We pray they will be safe and healthy as they work their way through this challenge.”
Jim Nelson, BSC’s interim communications director, said not many of the college’s personnel had contact with the individual. Much of the college’s meetings and other business have been conducted over the internet, “so it’s a very small number of people.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
