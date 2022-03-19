BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield State College Alumni Association is seeking 1972 graduates from Bluefield State College to honor at the 2022 Commencement Exercise for Bluefield State College in Bluefield, W. Va. The idea of a 50-year class reunion at Bluefield State College was conceived, planned and coordinated by the late James A. Broady, Jr. for the class of 1938. Since 1988, this has become an annual celebration at each commencement exercise. A highlight of the celebration has been the procession of the 50-year class ahead of the current year graduates and the awarding of certificates to each class member by the president of the college.
The college is taking precautionary steps to keep all participants and attendees safe in the face of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID – 19). Bluefield State College has procedures in place to keep all constituents safe and healthy. If you are a 1972 graduate from Bluefield State college or graduated in the summer of 1971 and would like to participate in this memorable event which will occur on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Mitchell Stadium, Bluefield, Va., please contact one of the following Bluefield State College Alumni Association officers: Jeanette B. Lee, Public Relations Chairperson (jeelee@earthlink.net.) or Mildred Washington, Membership Chairperson (mhw31@hotmail.com).
The current president of the Bluefield State Alumni Association is Audramae Williams (velma.192@icloud.com) of Gibsonville, N.C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.