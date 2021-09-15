BLUEFIELD — The city of Bluefield is setting in motion a plan to decide how to spend about $4.2 million in American Rescue Plan funding that was part of the pandemic-related $1.9 trillion stimulus package approved last year by the federal government.
Funds from that plan started being released to counties, cities and towns earlier this year.
City Manager Cecil Marson said during the City Board meeting Tuesday his next big project is to start the process of figuring out the best way to spend that money.
“Right now, we are sitting on about $2.1 million we just got,” he said. “All told, we will get about $4.2 million here in Bluefield.”
The remainder of the $4.2 million is slated to be received next year.
Marson said that over the next couple of months the city will need to determine how that money can be used to be the most beneficial to residents, and he wants help from city residents to make those decisions.
“What the staff is working on here right now is a questionnaire,” he said, adding that next week he is meeting the state auditors and others in the city to get background on the parameters of how the many can be spent to meet federal guidelines.
The questionnaire will be put out to the community, he said, and be discussed during an event on Sept. 23 at the Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church.
Marson said it will be a combination of a “meet and greet” related to his recent arrival in the city as the new city manager and to lay out the questionnaire that will go out to the community.
“What we are really trying to do is to get ideas from everybody, every street, every block, every part of Bluefield, the recommendations of where that money should go and how it should be used,” he said. “We will put that together and then run it though our forum here and to the public so we can make decisions on where that money is going to go.”
Marson said the city needs to be “smart and strategic about it” and also pursue additional funding that will be available.
“That is a big project we are moving forward on,” he said. “I look forward to hearing from everybody as we work through that.”
Mayor Ron Martin said the American Rescue Plan money may be matched with other grants that are out there.
“We can leverage that and hopefully double what we have…” he said.
In other business, the board:
• Heard from from Marson that the city is looking at issues related to speed bumps.
There are 25 in the city, he said, with 15 paid for by residents and 10 by the city.
They soon will be taken up for snow season and leaf pickup will begin on Oct. 1.
In preparing for the winter season, the city will soon have an initial discussion on the Holiday of Lights, he added, and how to continue to make Bluefield the “greatest Christmas city in the country.”
• Read a proclamation in appreciation of Bobby English and Kyle Harris, who started the L.E.A.D. community garden on College Avenue in Bluefield.
The program is a nonprofit organization providing a mentoring program for high school youth in the Mercer County area and the goal is to foster a commitment to young people that will promote strong interpersonal skills.
Martin said English and Harris displayed “selfless sacrifice” to the city and especially the young people of Bluefield.
The city put up a fence around the previously vacant lot, which has been transformed into a photogenic garden.
“It is a good example of people coming together … “ Martin said of the program to mentor at-risk youth. “This would be perfect for vacant lots” and provides a blueprint of what can be done in the future.
“It’s been working really well,” said City Attorney Colin Cline, adding that it is “quite beautiful.”
Board member Treyvon Simmons said the community garden benefits the community and it is “very inspiring” to turn a vacant lot into a “beautiful thing,” helping youth of the city in the process.
