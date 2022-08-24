BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Shriners kicked off their first ever carnival fundraiser on Tuesday as not only a fundraiser for their charity but as an extra community event leading up to the Graham-Beaver game on Friday.
The carnival opened at 5 p.m., and Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson said he and the Shriners were very excited to get this started.
“We kicked off this week with the 5K this past Saturday, so that was great but we’re super excited about the carnival,” he said. “All the proceeds from this (the carnival) will go to the Shriners. It goes to all the things they do for the Shriner’s Hospital and all the great things they do.”
Because of how prevalent COVID has been in the last few years, the Shriners had been struggling with getting money raised through the fundraisers they were having, so they approached Marson about a carnival. He suggested having it during Beaver-Graham.
“It’s doing something nice for all the businesses downtown and the community because we have all the reunion classes from both sides of the border coming in trying to figure out things to do and trying to find different events,” said Marson.
Bluefield Shriner Rick Duncan said that they came up with the carnival after they realized their annual horse show fundraiser was getting harder for them to do because of members getting older and other outside circumstances like COVID.
The Shriners are all volunteers who work to raise money for the Shriner hospitals because at these hospitals, no one is ever given a bill because their goal is just to help sick children.
“We are a free service, no Shriner gets any money at all for anything they do, not even gas reimbursement,” said Duncan. “Everything we do is for the children.”
When Marson gave the Shriners he idea of holding the carnival during Beaver-Graham, they thought it was a great idea.
“There’s going to be an influx of people coming in for Beaver-Graham, and we are also coinciding with Downtown Days and Lemonade Days,” said Duncan.
Duncan said the Bluefield Shriners are hoping this carnival will become a tradition for the area and Beaver-Graham week.
Game day will also be Mercer County schools first day back, and Marson thinks Beaver-Graham is a great way to kick off the school year as well as football season.
“I think students will be pretty excited about the game,” he said. “I think it’s a good ice breaker to get them into it, it gets the day started, do a bunch of spirit rallies. It’ll just be a good welcome back, and then they’ll get back to it on Mondyay and hopefully have a great academic year.”
Along with the carnival, there will also be a golf tournament at Fincastle at 10 a.m. and the Legends of the Rivalry at the Granada at 7 p.m. both today, a Meet the Beavers parade and pep rally at 6 p.m. starting at South Street and ending in Chicory Square on Thursday, Meet the G-Men at 6 p.m. at Graham High School on Thursday, and tailgating for the game on Friday will begin at 9 a.m.
The big game will be at 7 p.m. on Friday at Mitchell Stadium, and it will be followed by the Lemonade Festival on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.
Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
