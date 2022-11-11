BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield will host a town hall meeting Monday for residents impacted by upcoming gas line projects.
Representatives of Cardinal Natural Gas Company will be on hand as well to discuss projects with Martin Contracting Inc. to replace aging infrastructure along Oakhurst Avenue and all laterals North of Oakhurst Avenue and Heatherwood Road to the end of Edgewood Road and also Sunrise Drive.
Work will start on Nov. 28 at the intersection of Lake and Bland streets.
The goal is to replace the aging infrastructure which is beyond its useful life with a safe and more reliable infrastructure, according to the city.
Martin Contracting will be excavating a trench in the available underground space and installing a new main line and possibly renewing service lines as well. The location of the new infrastructure will vary depending on the location of other existing utilities. The company will try to keep all construction within the same vicinity to keep interruptions to traffic and daily life as minimal as possible.
According to the city announcement, Cardinal Natural Gas Company is “fully committed to restoring property that has been impacted by construction during this project.”
“While we will be working to install only main line during the winter months, there is still a possibility of service interruption,” the company said in the announcement. “During this time, we ask for your patience, cooperation, and understanding as we work to provide the community with a new modern infrastructure. We welcome the opportunity to speak with residents in the below listed streets to answer any questions they may have concerning this project. We look forward to improving Bluefield’s infrastructure.”
Listed below is a comprehensive list of streets that will see construction:
1. Oakhurst Avenue
2. Edgewood Road
3. Orchard Way
4. Sunrise Drive
5. Mountain View Avenue
6. Lewis Street
7. Gilmer Street
8. Ledge Street
9. Hillside Drive
10. Monterey Hill
11. Spring Garden Drive
12. Fairfield Avenue
13. Groveland Drive
14. Dogwood Lane
15. South Groveland Drive
16 East Drive
The town hall meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. at the Bluefield City Hall office on Rogers Street.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.