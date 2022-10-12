BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield wants to start a Boys & Girls Clubs of America and is holding a town hall meeting tonight to learn more about the program.
City Manager Cecil Marson told members of the City Board Tuesday organizers of the Roanoke-based Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia will be at the meeting to explain all about the club.
“We will talk about youth and how we can potentially do better,” he said. “We can listen to the folks who have done this and they can give us some advice on how they built their program.”
Marson said he wants to get people involved from the Wade Center, Head Start, schools, churches and other organizations.
The need is here, he said, and many kids can be helped with the program.
“We are trying to give kids opportunities.”
Establishing a club in Bluefield would be an important step to take and it is a “great program.”
Marson urged anyone in the community who is interested to attend.
“We would greatly appreciate your input.”
The meeting will be held at the Bluefield Arts Center at 6 p.m.
Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) is a national organization of local chapters which provide voluntary after-school programs for young people.
First formed in 1860 in Connecticut, more than 4,000 affiliate clubs were in existence across all 50 states in 2010.
The organization is the official charity of Major League Baseball.
The actor Denzel Washington, who was a member of the club in his youth, is the spokesman for the organization.
