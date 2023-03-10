Residents of the East End and North Side of Bluefield will get a chance to voice their concerns about housing needs as well as hear plans for a huge infrastructure project in their neighborhood.
City Manager Cecil Marson said a town hall meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church on Park Street.
Marson said a team from Virginia Tech that has been completing a thorough study of housing needs in the city will be on hand to listen to residents.
“Housing is a challenge,” he said, and not only in Bluefield but the county.
Affordable, nice housing is difficult to find.
A demolition program is continuing, he said, referring to ridding the city of dilapidated structures, freeing up space so more good housing people can afford can be constructed.
Marson said input from the community is needed “so we can start on a plan to create a road map of housing and what is needed.”
Residents will also hear about two grant projects, one to help upgrade sidewalks throughout the city under a Safe Streets For All initiative.
About $500,000 has already been earmarked for the planning stage of that project.
But the larger project that focuses solely on the East End area, from midway tunnel to east of the Grant Street Bridge, is part of a nationwide Reconnect Communities program.
Marson said $1 million in federal grants has been set aside for the planning phase of the East End work, which is a massive project.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced recently that Bluefield will be part of the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program, with $185 million grant awards going to 45 communities.
Specifically, Bluefield’s East End, which has historically been an African-American community, was one of three communities selected to be showcased in the program that focuses on new roads, sidewalks and other amenities for long-neglected communities.
The other two were in big cities: Buffalo’s East Side and Boston’s Chinatown.
Marson said this means Bluefield is a highlighted part of the program and with the federal funding already in place to make it happen, he expects the project to come to fruition.
The $1 million will develop the “preliminary plans and environmental documentation for the future development of a … corridor that would expand and enhance access and transit between the East End, downtown Bluefield, and local amenities.”
Marson said it will also extend to the Bluefield State University Medical Education Center (former Bluefield Regional Medical Center) to make travel between BSU and the center easier.
As currently envisioned, a “T” corridor will “traverse the East End side of the railroad yard, creating a modern multi-modal street facility that would integrate with centrally-located bridge landings on that side, and provide updated sidewalks, bike lanes, landscaping and streetscaping.”
Collectively, the investments will rejuvenate and upgrade the ‘Main Street’ district of East End.”
Marson said these plans will be discussed Monday night.
“The money is there,” he said of funding the project. “We just have to continue to make sure we do our due diligence and hard work to make a compelling argument for Bluefield and Southern West Virginia … We want this to be a beautiful place to live so people will want to come here.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.