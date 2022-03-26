BLUEFIELD — Bluefield is seeking proposals on installing a surveillance camera system around the city.
A Request for Proposal (RFP) has been issued, inviting bids for the project.
City Manager Cecil Marson said because the price tag will be high the city is required to put the project out for bids.
The project surfaced recently when a representative from Verkada, a California-based security technology company, presented the city board with details of what a system would do.
“This will allow us to do our jobs better across the whole gamut,” Marson told the board at that time.
Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow agreed and said the system will do many things.
“We can position these cameras in multiple places around the city, “ he said, including intersections, and they would provide information on any incident involving vehicles or people.
That includes the ability to obtain license plate numbers, find wanted persons, track vehicles and people.
Dillow said the equipment is so sophisticated it can pinpoint and locate whatever police are looking for with the input of a brief description.
Specifications on the RFP include:
• System must be cloud-based, which means the city would not purchase, own, maintain or manage any hardware components.
• Cameras must be HD quality or higher.
• Must have vehicle and appearance analytics, as well as person of interest notification.
• Must have archive capabilities up to 90 days.
• Can download individual clips/video.
The cameras will be installed in various points throughout the city, both internal and external.
“If you put in a red Ford truck it will show you every red Ford truck (within the camera surveillance network) that has passed by these cameras and which way they are going,” Dillow said duriing the presentation to city board members, adding that you can also input a photo of a person and the system will give an alert if that person is detected.
“It would give us a valuable, valuable tool…” Dillow said, providing crucial information quickly which could cut down in time spent investigating cases.
Not only that, other cities, counties and agencies, as well as businesses and homeowners who have the equipment can easily work together, allowing police temporary access to the footage.
Dillow also said that if the sheriff’s department and the Princeton Police Department purchase the cameras, they can share temporary access to work on something together using each entity’s cameras.
“I can grant access … to our cameras” for as long as needed, he said, just whatever is necessary for the particular situation.
Businesses and homeowners who have cameras can also give temporary access to police if a problem surfaces, he added, and Bluefield State College is on board looking into the system.
Marson said the cameras would be useful at City Park because of the recent vandalism and “you cannot put a police officer everywhere.”
The cameras will also be useful to public works because they can pinpoint any problems in the city, like snow removal.
“We can see where the problems are and what needs to be hit first,” he said.
Funding for the cameras may come from ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money, Marson said.
Both Princeton and Mercer County are exploring the surveillance camera system as well, he added.
Companies can submit proposals on or before April 5 at 3 p.m., addressed to Billy Hester, City of Bluefield, 200 Rogers Street Bluefield, WV 24701.
Proposals will be opened at 3:30 p.m. on April 5.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.