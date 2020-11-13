BLUEFIELD — Holiday events including the City of Bluefield’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and the opening of the annual Holiday of Lights Festival will be proceeding this year, city officials said Thursday.
The Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled to start 6 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the tree near the Tailyard Dog Park located on Princeton Avenue in downtown Bluefield, according to an announcement from the city.
COVID-19 guidelines including masks and social distancing will be in place during the holiday ceremony. People who want to see the tree lighting can also park in the parking lot and watch the ceremony from their vehicles. The event is free and open to the public.
Another Christmas event, the 24th annual Holiday of Lights Festival, will open on Thanksgiving evening.
The festival opens 6 p.m. at Bluefield City Park. This year’s guest who will flip the switch that activates this year’s many displays will be Delegate Douglas Smith,COL (Ret), District 27.
The Bluefield Police Department with a K-9 will be on hand, as well as the Bluefield Fire Department with Sparky to welcome visitors, city officials said. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
Christmas music will be available on radio station 98.7, compliments of First Media Services. The event is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.