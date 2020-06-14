BLUEFIELD — Unofficial results from the June 9 primary election resulted in a historic first when a Mercer County resident became the first African-American to win the Democratic nomination to run for West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District.
Lacy Watson, 43, of Bluefield received 16,308 votes during the primary, according to tallies with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office. Candidate Hilary Turner received 15,881 votes, followed by Paul E. Davis with 13,382 votes and Jeff Lewis with 9,189.
Unofficial results from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office showed incumbent U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., with 39,110 votes and candidate Russell Siegel with 16,661 votes.
Watson, who said he was born and raised in Bluefield, said he was the first African-American to win the Democratic nomination in the U.S. House of Representatives 3rd Congressional District.
“The first thing I’d like to say is that it’s an honor to represent the 3rd District and West Virginia, first and foremost,” he said.
Watson said he became interested in seeking political office when he was teaching psychology at Bluefield State College.
“That’s when I was introduced to the political process and how politics influence our whole world, from our micro to our macro,” he stated.
He first worked in an election when he was part of former U.S. Representative Nick Joe Rahall’s campaign.
“It takes diversity within our leadership to move our civilization forward, and I thought I would be a great representative of the district,” Watson stated. “I was born and raised in West Virginia, so I thought what better representation we could have, somebody from our own backyard.”
Watson said he wanted to work on several issues if he goes to Washington, D.C. after the general election in November. These issues include wages, healthcare, education and economics.
“We need to make sure that all of our workers have a living wage, including our teachers,” he said. “And we need to make sure clean air and clean water is the standard, not the exception. And finally, I think healthcare is a human right, and everybody should have access to it.”
Watson said after Tuesday’s primary that he had many people to thank “for this profound and historic victory.”
“The people of West Virginia showed up and made their voices heard. This is a win for the 3rd District and all of southern West Virginia. My heart is full and I am immensely honored to fight for you. While we would love to celebrate, the hard work is just beginning. The road to November will be twice as hard and long, but we can do this, West Virginia,” he said. “Thank you for your support, prayers, and donations. Together, we can continue to move West Virginia forward to reflect the change we want to see for our children.”
Miller thanked also thanked voters for their support.
“My family and I are so grateful for the support shown to us tonight,” Miller said according to the Associated Press. “These are challenging times, but I’ll continue to work with President Trump to stop the Coronavirus, heal our divided communities, and kickstart our economy.”
“I am proud of the good work we’ve accomplished, but there is still much to be done. We must continue to revitalize and reinvest in southern West Virginia,” Miller said. “It is crucial that we support our coal and gas industries, and work to create new opportunities for success throughout the region. Together we can safely get America back to work, grow our economy, and create well-paying jobs throughout West Virginia. I have total and complete faith that the American people are up to the task and will continue to fight every day to make America great again.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
