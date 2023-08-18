BLUEFIELD — City of Bluefield residents who are still dealing with damages inflicted by Memorial Day flooding are being urged to reach out for assistance.
About 40 people attended a town hall meeting Tuesday at the Bluefield Arts Center where they could meet one-on-one with a Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) case manager, said City Manager Cecil Marson. Some of the attendees had filled out surveys, but the case workers also spoke with people who had not submitted one. Another six people met with case workers Wednesday at the Bluefield Municipal Building.
Bluefield and other Mercer County communities did not have enough damage to meet a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) threshold for receiving federal assistance after the Memorial Day Weekend flooding.
People who could not attend the town hall meeting can still call VOAD about seeking assistance. The West Virginia VOAD can be contacted at 304-553-0927.
There are multiple organizations in the state that have funding for different flood damages whether they involved the loss of a water pump, a water heater, foundational/structural issues, electrical work, plumbing, mold problems or other issues, Marson said.
A resident does not have to be dealing with extensive flood damage in order to speak with a VOAD case worker, he said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.