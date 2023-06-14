BLUEFIELD — City residents along with citizens living throughout Mercer County were repeatedly urged Tuesday to fill out flood damage surveys which could help the City of Bluefield and Mercer County qualify for federal assistance.
People who experienced flood damage during the torrential Memorial Day Weekend rainstorm met at the Bluefield Arts Center to speak with city officials as well as representatives of West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the American Red Cross.
Keith Gunnoe, director of the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management, said he consulted with the National Weather Service and learned that through Sunday, May 29 to midnight on Memorial Day, May 30, a total of 5.79 inches of rain was measured by a weather station in South Bluefield. About 2.5 inches of that total rainfall fell between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. on Memorial Day.
The City of Bluefield and Mercer County as a whole received flood damage, but not on the scale of major flooding events in the past. In order to see if the city and the county qualify for assistance, residents must fill out forms documenting the flood damage they’ve experienced to see if receiving federal funds is possible.
“This would have been a lot different if this had been a 2016 event or what happened in Kentucky this past year,” said Jason Means with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division.
Major disasters usually have a Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) declaration within 24 hours, Means said.
“But this isn’t that,” he added. “It doesn’t mean you all don’t have issues, it doesn’t mean that you folks don’t need assistance, it means that it hasn’t risen to the level of those earlier disasters are. The other thing is with public assistance, which is the particular program that I manage at the Emergency Management Division, with public assistance as well as individual assistance, FEMA has a multitude of programs. Within these programs, each of them have indicators and thresholds that you have to hit or exceed before it breaks the glass and triggers some kind of federal resources.”
“Sometimes, and with this particular event, it’s going to be really close,” Means said about qualifying for federal aid. “Right now we’re still calculating the damages that are coming in, but we’re coming up short for a lot of those indicators.”
Ginger Barnett, chief of mitigation and recovery for the state Emergency Management Division, said after the meeting that Mercer County would have to show about $3 million in damages in order to qualify for federal flood assistance.
When a storm focuses on a particular county, sometimes it’s hard for enough damages to be inflicted in order to get FEMA assistance thorough a federal declaration, Means said.
There are a multitude of federal programs that are available such as small business loans, Means said. If the city and the county does not qualify for FEMA assistance, they may be able to qualify for help from other programs.
Teams with the American Red Cross arrived in Bluefield the day after Memorial Day and started doing damage assessments, going door-to-door to speak with residents, providing some financial assistance and providing cleaning kits.
Citizens attending the town hall meeting spoke about clogged storm drains and other issues. City Manager Cecil Marson said that the local stormwater system is maintained by about five employees, and the city is working on improving the stormwater system and problems such as trash and other debris clogging drains.
The amount of rain that fell on Bluefield on Memorial Day was a unique event, and the ground was saturated already, Marson said.
The City of Bluefield and Mercer County are conducting surveys to document flood damage to see whether obtaining federal assistance will be possible. Marson said that the Flood Victim Survey is available on the City of Bluefield website and Facebook page. The flood damage survey is also available on the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page.
Marson urged residents to fill out a Flood Victim Survey even if their property had minor damage.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
