BLUEFIELD — Residents living on fixed incomes repeatedly told Public Service Commission of West Virginia officials Wednesday that many of them will be choosing between paying for food or water if a water utility’s rate hike is granted.
West Virginia American Water has requested increased water rates and charges of approximately $40.4 million annually, a 26.1 percent increase, for approximately 167,000 water customers in counties including Mercer, Summers, Fayette, Raleigh and Logan.
The Public Service Commission of West Virginia conducted a public hearing Wednesday at Bluefield City Hall. Delegate Doug Smith, R-Mercer, who requested that a hearing be held in Bluefield, addressed Charlotte Lane, chairperson of the state PSC and other officials first.
“First, I realize that rate hikes are required in every utility and I fully understand they are needed for continued service; however, they should be reasonable rate hikes,” Smith said. “Currently, West Virginians pay the most for water service across the nation with an average monthly bill of $72, according to World Population Review.”
West Virginia American Water has received other rate hikes already, he added, stating that a 26.1 percent rate hike “is not ressonable.”
“This rate increase of 26 percent would come after it received a 14 percent increase in February 2019 and a 15 percent rate increase in February 2016,” Smith told the PSC officials. “From 2015 to October 2021, water bills have surged 29 percent, while cumulative inflation increased 16.7 percent. If the 26.1 percent increase is approved this equates to a cost surge of 55.1 percent from 2015 to 2022 while the cumulative inflation rate over the same time is estimated to be 19.9 percent.”
Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, said that such a high water rate hike would damage not only consumers struggling already to pay their bills, but also the state and the water company. If the cost of living becomes too high, people will leave West Virginia and move to places where the utility rates are lower.
“I think this rate increase is extremely misguided,” Gearheart said. He suggested slowing some upgrades in West Virginia American Water’s system and seeing how rate increases can be slowed or halted.
Members of the community stepped up to address Lane and the other officials. Jim Nelson of Bluefield said that he has studied the water rate situation and compared Bluefield’s rates to those in 17 other cities across the state.
“You’re going to tell me Bluefield has the highest rates in the state,” Lane said.
“Amen!” a member of the public called out.
Nelson said that consumers in Morgantown pay an average of $23 a month for water. He asked the PSC to consider that the Bluefield area’s residents already pay bills about 49 percent higher than those in other parts of the state.
Speakers had about three minutes to address the PSC. Dale Fisher of Bluefield said that seven people live in his household, and the monthly water bill is already $240 to $300 a month. He said that he receives disability and Social Security along with his wife.
“I’ve worked here all my life and I enjoy Bluefield, but it’s time to sell out and move away,” Fisher said, noting that people he knows in North Carolina pay half of what he pays for water. “It’s time to leave West Virginia if we can’t afford to live here. There are decent, hardworking people here. A 26 percent increase is definitely not fair to anybody who’s a customer of West Virginia American Water.”
The Rev. Garry Moore, former mayor of Bluefield, asked why the water company was asking for such a large rate increase.
“No, we can’t go that high that quickly,” he said, adding, “One of the great hallmarks of the Bible...God hated it when people exploited the poor.”
Most of the public said that they had good water service, but others described problems. Fred Martin of Bluefield told the PSC about how his family lost water for over a month due to a leak, and had a difficult time getting the waterline repaired. He expected to have his service back this week.
“I’m very disappointed with the care they provided to my family,” he said. “We’re on fixed incomes. These corporations, they’re out of control. How much money do you guys want? To me, it’s ridiculous.”
Lane asked Martin for his telephone number, and said that she would call next week to see if his service had been restored.
Twenty-one people spoke at the public hearing. Nobody appeared to speak at a public hearing in Charleston.
“We were very pleased with the turnout tonight, and the reason we came out is because we wanted to hear from customers of West Virginia American Water as to what they were thinking about this 26 rate request that West Virginia American Water has filed with the Public Service Commission; and as we expected, a lot of people talked about the rate increase being too big,” Lane said. “That they can’t afford it, but we also heard from people who said that the service is really good and that they understand that good water costs money and they’re asking us to be very thoughtful in looking at the rate increase.”
Lane said that the state PSC would be making a decision sometime in February 2022.
“It’s a very long process. We have already heard the evidence in the case and all of the parties – the consumer advocates, the staff and the water company – have all put on their evidence, and we will be reviewing all of the evidence and reviewing what the customers said and reviewing all the online comments and we will be reviewing all of the numbers, the record, and then we will sit down and see exactly what it is they’re asking for and what it is they have spent money on and be very thoughtful; and then we will come up with a well-reasoned order,” Lane said.
People who could not attend a public hearing can still share their thoughts by mailing comments to: Executive Secretary, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323.
Comments can also be shared online through the commission’s website at www.psc.state.wv.us by clicking “Submit a Comment” in the far left column and following the directions provided.
For more information, go to the PSC website and refer to Case Nos. 21-0368-WS-D, 21-0369-W-42T and 21-0370-S-42T.
