BLUEFIELD — Area residents gathered to remember and honor the passed Tony Webster, on Sunday.
Known as ‘Lil’ Tony throughout the area, Webster impacted the area in a colossal way. Nearly a year after his passing, with January 16th being the official anniversary, Webster’s legacy is still ever-present.
As for how he feels about the community rallying behind him and his family, “That’s everything that keeps us going. That’s what keeps us getting up every day,” Anthony said.
From residents, Bluefield and Graham students and the West Virginia governor, Webster is still pulling people together.
To honor the exemplary Bluefield Beaver, Governor Jim Justice declared that January 7, will officially be Lil Tony Webster Interscholastic Memorial Day. To continually honor Tony the governor not only attended his funeral but also publicly spoke of Tony’s while attending a Beaver football game.
“It’s just a day that he thought that a great young man needed to be honored. That means a lot to us and our family,” Anthony said.
In the Governor’s proclamation, he stated that he encourages all citizens of West Virginia to celebrate the memorial day and remember Tony. Justice’s proclamation also said, “Bluefield High School and the Bluefield community will forever mourn the loss of Lil Tony and he will forever be a Bluefield Beaver.”
Lil Tony’s father, Anthony Webster, is devoted to ensuring that the region never forgets his son.
“Knowing that the community is not going to let his name and his legacy be gone it means a lot to his family and to his friends to know that his name will continue to carry on,” Anthony said.
After his untimely and unexpected death, the community gathered around the Websters to show their support. From gatherings, hand made signs and more the region continues to show their support for Tony.
As he was a very dedicated football player and Bluefield High School, his loved ones honor his jersey number, five, in many ways. During the last football season, eight players were honored with the chance to wear Tony’s jersey, according to Anthony.
Tony’s family and friends often post the hashtags ‘#5FOREVER’ and ‘#5STRONG’ which include his football number, on social media when memorializing Tony.
Due to the memorial day falling on a Bluefield High School basketball game day, with Anthony being one of the coaches, the memorial dinner for Tony will be planned at a later date.
