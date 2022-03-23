BLUEFIELD — Bluefield area residents will have a chance Thursday to offer suggestions on how to enhance the city’s official designation as “West Virginia’s Christmas City.”
City Manager City Marson said a community meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Bluefield Arts Center.
“I need all the information I can get,” he said, adding that the city wants to expand its attractions during the Christmas holiday season.
A new “City Light Scape” has already been introduced with the rim of the top of the Bluefield Arts Center now adorned with 400 feet of track lighting that can change colors and flash.
When it was first turned on two weeks ago, the colors were blue and yellow, representing the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
Marson said he wants to light up the city every night, expanding the lights around the tops of other downtown buildings, with the West Virginia Manor and Granada Theater being looked at now.
“It can really change the way folks see our city,” he said, with the lights on every night, changing colors to red and white for Christmas.
“It makes us unique,” he said.
Other ideas to add to the Christmas city designation will be welcomed, he added.
During the 2021 Christmas season, several new attractions were added downtown, which also helps divert visitors to the famous Holiday of Lights at City Park to the downtown area.
Those attractions included a mini-Holiday of Lights in the parking lot between Raleigh Street and Princeton Avenue beside the 40-ft. Christmas tree bought two years ago.
The tree changes lights to Christmas music it automatically plays.
For seven nights in December, that area also saw activities, with vendors and a theme each night, with other events held at Chicory Square.
Marson has also suggested a possible “trail” of lights, a “real hardcore pathway,” that people would follow from City Park to the downtown area.
The Christmas City designation idea surfaced in 2020 with the Holiday of Lights the anchor, offering the largest lights display in the region on 40 acres with more than 2 million lights.
A new website, westvirginiaschristmascity.com, was created and Savannah Carabin, marketing coordinator the city’s Department of Community and Economic Development, said at the time the designation is an “expansion of marketing efforts for the Bluefield Holiday of Lights.”
The city received the state and federal trademark for the designation last fall.
Marson said it’s a matter of making Bluefield a destination, a place everyone wants to visit.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.