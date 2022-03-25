BLUEFIELD — The world’s largest “leg lamp” was one of the ideas to enhance Bluefield’s designation as “West Virginia’s Christmas City” presented at a community meeting Tuesday night.
Residents were asked to come to the Bluefield Arts Center and bring ideas related to offering more attractions to bring people into Bluefield during the holiday season, especially to the downtown area.
City Manager Cecil Marson asked those gathered, “Where do we go from here?”
The Holiday of Lights has served as the anchor and other attractions have been added in the downtown area.
Those attractions include a mini-Holiday of Lights in the parking lot between Raleigh Street and Princeton Avenue beside the 40-ft. Christmas tree bought two years ago.
The tree changes lights to Christmas music it automatically plays.
For seven nights in December, that area also saw activities, with vendors and a theme each night, with other events held at Chicory Square.
A new “City Light Scape” has already started, with 400 feet of track lighting around the top of the Bluefield Arts Center with plans to eventually install lights on all the downtown structures. These lights can change color and would light up the city in Christmas colors.
But Marson said more attractions are needed to bring in visitors and put the Christmas City designation on the map.
Paul Dorsey said as a Christmas City, “you need big ideas,” and a huge “leg lamp,” from the popular Christmas movie, “A Christmas Story,” maybe the largest in the world, would be a big draw.
“We do need that grabber,” Marson said of some major attraction that people would go out of their way to see.
Decorations were included in many suggestions.
Skip Crane said snowflakes lights are attractive and could be strung across streets and bridges, and having a huge Christmas star or ball on top of the West Virginia Manor would be a popular attraction.
Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said with the Holiday of Lights as anchor, packages could be sold to visitors during the holiday season, and that would include meals at local restaurants with hotels participating going all out with “over the top decorations.’
“We could also have VIP tickets for the Holiday of Lights,” she said, giving visitors quicker access without waiting in line.
Null also suggested considering a landmark star on top of East River Mountain.
Many suggestions centered on the parade, which bypassed the downtown area last year.
Several want the parade to take a route that would include at least part of the downtown area.
A suggestion was also made to have the parade on the first Saturday night in December and keep it as a tradition.
The possibility of having a taller Christmas tree also surfaced, one that may rival or exceed the tallest one in the state, which is now in Charleston.
One of the topics discussed was to find ways to divert traffic leaving the Holiday of Lights to the downtown area, including stringing lights along the streets to create a corridor for people to follow.
Amy Marson, who helped organize the seven-night Christmas Market on Raleigh Street, said a separate meeting needs to be held to discuss how to enhance that event, which proved to be very successful.
One of the main themes throughout the meeting was the desire for more lights on streets, bridges and covering the North Side along Pulaski Street, giving visitors a riding tour of lights throughout the city.
Marson also said a digital light display was being looked at to project images onto buildings in the downtown area, like Santa Clause leaping from one building top to another.
Holographic images around downtown would be an attraction, he said.
An ice skating rink where the dog park is has also been suggested.
Marson said another meeting will be held in a few weeks.
“Hang with us,” he said. “We are going to keep building on this to make the city better and to create a destination.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
