BLUEFIELD — Bluefield Regional Medical Center (BRMC) for the first time hosted a Veterans Day ceremony Friday, including speeches, a flag presentation and the Southwest Virginia Fallen Warriors Wall.
Tim Bess, BRMC executive vice president of operations, welcomed guests to the event, held in the hospital’s lobby, saying the day is special, but the appreciation should be every day..
“I think it’s important that we are thoughtful throughout the year,” he said. “We must not forget the value veterans bring and how much we appreciate them.”
Keynote speaker Dane Rideout, a retired U.S. Army Colonel and Bluefield city manager, reviewed the history of Veterans Day, which began on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 celebrating the end of World War I, Armistice Day.
Rideout also made the distinction with Memorial Day, a day to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
On Veterans Day’s 101st anniversary, he said, veterans from many more wars and conflicts are now honored and their service celebrated.
“While this holiday was originally a remembrance of the silencing of that war’s cannons, the end of the War to End All Wars did not silence them for long, and we have fought many since…”
Rideout said not all veterans have been treated fairly after their service, pointing out the Vietnam veterans returned to a “country divided,” with Veterans Day featuring “argument and protest.”
“Today, thankfully, we recognize the heroic self-sacrifice of all veterans,” he said. “As a nation, we now recognize that the circumstances in which they fought are not nearly as important as their selfless service to our nation … Society has evolved its perception of veterans once again and is now able to separate politics of America’s wars from its participants.”
Not only that, he said, from behavioral health to treatment of brain injuries, “we have advanced the way we care for our veterans.”
Rideout said on Veterans Day all soldiers are recognized and all “share the same blood, the same sacrifice.”
Not all fight in wars, he said, but they all “have supported the fight, they all have preserved our freedoms, and they all have done so much for our national cause.”
Veterans also have a special understanding of combat’s lasting impact, he said.
“We know that on Veterans Day we have soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines still recovering in hospitals from wounds they will live with for the rest of their lives. We know that this weekend parents, spouses and children will grieve their warriors who did not return.”
Rideout said the effort of veterans to “come to terms with the loss of fellow service members and haunting memories, to readjust to life in the United States, to recover from lingering physical or psychological wounds, is one we share together … We must be there for one another.”
Although a lot of work remains to be “across this troubled earth,” he said, “we have so much to be proud of and so much to celebrate. While Memorial Day is a time of somber silence, Veterans Day is a time of triumph…”
Alfred Wicks, retired U.S. Army Sergeant and president of The Fallen Warriors, told guests about the MIA-POW Missing Man Table set up in the lobby and the significance of each item on the table and, of course, the empty chair.
“It shows our everlasting concern,” he said.
Wicks said he and fellow veteran Ernie Lowe served with each other in Iraq and for 30 years in all.
“We both went through a bad spell, dealing with different demons,” he said.
But when they saw the Vietnam War traveling wall (a replica of the monument in Washington with the names of all who were killed in that war), they had wanted to do something in this area, with the first thing a motorcycle funeral escort for veterans.
But that evolved into the wall.
“We came up with the plan to pay tribute to all who were killed in action (in this region),” he said. “It’s our way to give back to the community and their names (on the wall) will be seen and never forgotten.”
Lowe said the names of those fallen represent 14 counties – 12 in Virginia and two in West Virginia.
“Tennessee wants to add five counties,” he said. “This wall is growing faster than we expected.”
Veteran Tom Helton, with American Legion Post 9 and the Mercer County Veteran’s Honor Guard, explained the meaning of the proper folding of the American Flag, with each of the 13 different folds having a particular significance.
“This is your flag talking to you,” he said.
Helton also explained the meaning of each word in the pledge of allegiance.
Bess closed out the program by thanking the three people at the hospital who made it possible: Kim Wicks, Sherry Cox and Becky Ritter.
The program also included Hannah Thornsbury singing “God Bless the USA,” with Landon Bailey accompanying her on the guitar.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.