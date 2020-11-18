BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield is breathing a little easier financially as money from the CARES (Corona Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act is coming in to help shore up lost tax revenue and extra expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bluefield Treasurer Kelly Davis said the city has received about $1.3 million to date, with another $800,000 requested.
“It will be over $2 million total,” she said, assuming the last applications will be fulfilled.
Davis said the city has been able to apply for funds starting in March for reimbursements for things like PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) and other pandemic related supplies.
The criteria for how the CARES money can be spent changed and the city could later apply for overtime for police and fire and then wages for police, fire and sanitation.
Reimbursements for wages were retroactive to March, she said, but they do not include any holiday or sick day pay.
“It’s only if they worked,” she said, but sick would be included if an employee either had COVID or had to be quarantined because of exposure.
Wages of sanitation workers were only recently included in the eligibility criteria, she said, but it is retroactive to March and the city was eligible for $571,000 in October to cover that expense.
“October was large because of the sanitation workers,” she said.
Other categories that can be reimbursed relate to safety and human services, she said, as well as unemployment insurance.
Kelly said the compensation from the CARES Act means about $200,000 a month over the course of the year.
Since October 2019, Bluefield was already struggling to cope with the $750,000 loss of tax revenue after not-for-profit Princeton Community Hospital purchased for-profit Bluefield Regional Medical Center, which had paid those taxes each year.
The city had to streamline operations as well as reduce workforce in some areas.
After the pandemic hit, the city, as did all municipalities, saw drops in revenue from businesses temporarily closing or offering limited services.
The state received $1.25 billion from the CARES Act in April but had to wait for more specific federal guidance on what the money could be used for.
Gov. Jim Justice had asked municipalities to apply for part of the $200 million in funding set aside initially to help defray the costs of COVID-19 related supplies. But the uses of that money continued to expand, as Justice had predicted.
Justice said restrictions would eventually ease to the point the state, counties and cities can use more of the CARES Act funding to backfill budget shortfalls caused by the economic impact of the pandemic.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
