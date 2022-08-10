BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield is ready to get to work on tackling a massive dilapidated building demolition project, thanks to $1.5 miliion in funding from a new state program.
“This was the brainchild of state Sen. Chandler Swope (R-6th District),” Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson said during the city’s board of directors meeting Tuesday.
Marson was referring to the fact that Swope started working on the plan to tackle the dilapidated structures problem in the state four years ago, and legislators approved the program last year with $10 million set aside in the first year and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) running it.
Thanks to the work already done on demolition efforts in the county as a whole, Mercer County will also receive $1.5 million and Princeton $275,000, bringing the local share to $3.2 million.
Swope said recently the reason Mercer County is receiving so much is because the county and both cities already had an active plan in place so the state wanted to use this as a pilot program of sorts and begin immediately to show other localities how it should be done.
Marson said Bluefield’s plan is ready to move, with the first demolitions using the state money earmarked to start in September.
“This is one of the best programs to come down the pike in a long time,” he said.
Bluefield has had an aggressive plan to get rid of the dilapidated structure blight for several years, Marson said, but because of limited funding the city was only demolishing about 25 homes a year.
But with the funding from this program, phase 1 of the new plan will take down 30 homes every two months for the next year.
Marson said the city’s GIS (Geographic Information System) team has specifically identified 276 homes and 30 business structures that are targets of demolition in the city.
“This project is designed to go after that (dilapidated structures) and tackle these issues…” he said, whether in Bluefield, the county or in Princeton, and all three entities have been working together to see how the money can be best used.
These structures present several problems, he said, including contributing to criminal activity, hurting economic development, presenting a negative viewshed and posing safety hazards.
After a structure is torn down, the property will be cleaned off and grass planted to get it ready to sell for a new home site or for commercial use.
This will also make surrounding properties more valuable, he added.
Marson said the DEP has asked for properties targeted for demolition to be “bundles” as much as possible in contracts with demolition companies, which would save more money because of economies of scale.
The project will have a “tight timeline,” he said, because the state wants to see success out of this program, which could mean more money next year.
“Our goal is to do this right and reapply again (for more funds),” he added.
“This is a fantastic program for the city and will go a long way to clean up a lot of years of neglect,” Mayor Ron Martin said. “It’s been a long time in coming. We have been doing this piecemeal.”
Swope said localities may also be able to match this money with ARPA (American Rescue Plan) funding.
In other business, the board:
• Heard from city Engineer Kerry Stauffer that work is in full swing on the Grant Street Bridge project.
Crews were busy Tuesday drilling the fist of 12 holes for pilings that will support the center pier of the bridge, which connects the North Side and East End to Princeton Avenue and downtown Bluefield.
Work started after about a three-month delay related to Norfolk Southern approval of work modification plans and an increases in costs associated with those changes.
But Stauffer said there should be no delays now.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation, which oversees the project, said recently the bridge is still set to be completed by the end of this year.
• Heard from Parks and Recreation Director Rick Showalter that plans for the week of the big Graham-Beaver rivalry game have been completed. The game is on Aug. 26 but activities leading up the game begin Aug. 20. The Lemonade Festival as well as the first anniversary of the Granada Theater reopening are set for Aug. 27.
Showalter said the details of the busy week, which also include a Shriner’s carnival in downtown Bluefield, a parade of BHS athletes and a golf tourney, can be found on the city’s website, mybluefield.com under “In the Spotlight.”
• Approved a Mitchell Stadium usage agreement with Mercer County and Tazewell County school systems as well as Bluefield State University and Bluefield University.
City Attorney Anthony Heltzel said the same fee schedule remains for the one-year agreement ($50,000 each for the school systems that include all Bluefield High and Graham High home games) and $80,000 each for the universities, and that coves all home games.
Heltzel said the changes are in the secondary terms, which are now equalized for both high schools, as well as allowing the universities to take care of concessions with the city receiving 20 percent of gross sales.
• Heard from Marson that the new Larlyn Patrick McKinney Bluefield Area Transit Regional Transfer Station opened for passengers on Monday.
A ribbon-cutting for the new $2.7 million facility on Bluefield Avenue was held in late June with Gov. Jim Justice in attendance, and it was ready for passenger service on Monday.
“We have a world class transit,” Marson said of Bluefield Area Transit (BAT), and now passengers have a new, safe facility that is heated and air conditioned and has restrooms and a comfortable waiting area. “I can’t tell you enough how wonderful this facility is…”
Passengers in the past have had no indoor facility when they used the bus service.
Marson said the city has been talking with Greyhound Bus Lines to more their current outdoor waiting location from Bland Street to the new facility, and he expects the talks to continue during the next couple of weeks.
“Our goal is to get them off Bland, a horrible spot there with just a park bench, and get them in there (the new transit station),” he said.
Martin said the new transit station is located at what was once one of the “ugliest spots in the city for years and years.”
“It’s a beautiful building now and we can all be proud of it,” he added.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
