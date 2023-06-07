BLUEFIELD — Incumbents in both Bluefield and Princeton won reelection on Tuesday.
In Bluefield, incumbents Peter Taylor and Matt Knowles won their at-large seats for another four-year term.
Taylor garnered 138 votes and Knowles received 129 votes.
Challenger Ashley Carr picked up 57 votes and challenger Ashton Shaw got 54 votes.
Bluefield City Clerk Robert Luther said the election went well with 232 ballots cast as well as 160 in early voting.
“It was a very smooth election,” he said. “It stayed steady most of the day.”
Luther said the turnout was about average for a contested election.
The results are unofficial until certification next week.
Incumbents James V. Hill, Dewey W. Russell and David E. Graham (who is also mayor) on Princeton City Council were also all reelected.
Princeton City Clerk Kenneth Clay said Graham was the top vote-getter with 247 votes, followed by Hill with 207 and Russell with 202.
Challenger Candace Vassallo-Wilson garnered 160 votes while Joseph “Dan” Crutchfield picked up 101.
Clay said the election went well.
“We had a good turnout compared to previous years,” he said, and “candidates campaigned hard.”
Clay said paper ballots are used so it took a little longer to get the results form the four wards.
“It was a good election overall,” he said.
These results are unofficial until canvassing takes place next week.
Municipal elections are non-partisan.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.